Joint Statement: Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Group and Exchange Bondholder Group

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Following a constructive and successful engagement with the Argentine government to reach an agreement for the restructuring of Argentina's outstanding debt, the Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Group and the Exchange Bondholder Group confirm our support for the amended offer announced today by the Republic of Argentina.

"As long-term investors in Argentina, our goal has always been to achieve a consensual restructuring that offers the best opportunity for the country to forge a sustainable path towards a stronger economic future and inclusive growth in the post-COVID world."

