Join the World's Largest Optoelectronics Gathering

|
15.03.2021 02:36:00
SHENZHEN, China, March 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIOE 2021 (the 23rd China International Optoelectronic Exposition) the most influential optoelectronic exhibition, will be held September 1-3, 2021 at Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center. The event is well known to optoelectronic professionals as the most effective and ideal platform to access and expand China's optoelectronic market. 80% of booths have already been reserved, but options for booths for CIOE 2021 are still available for global optoelectronic companies. This grand gathering will be a perfect place to connect with China's optoelectronic market.
An increasing number of companies believe that the key factor of collaboration in the high-tech industry is face-to-face communication. CIOE 2021 will be featuring 3,200+ exhibitors in the 6 sub-expos of information and communication, precision optics, lens & camera modules, infrared applications, lasers technology & intelligent manufacturing, intelligent sensing, and photonics innovation within160,000m2 exhibition area. Numerous leading optoelectronic enterprises such as HiSilicon, Hisense Broadband, SENKO, O-NET, CIG, US Conec, Eoptolink, Phenix, Yutong, CDGM, TRIOPTICS, Uvata, SCHOTT, Panasonic Industrial Devices, Bruker, Trumpf, Han's Laser, Deray, Huaguang, New Epech, Elite, Keming, Photroand, Everbright, Lynred, Jiuzhiyang, Dali, ULIRVISION, HGH, Sun Creative, GRINM, VisionICs, Juyou, Adaps, Uphoton, InfraTec, Hypersen, Nephotonics, Silicon Integrated, ACUS, TSD, Nanjing Nanotech Institute, Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics have confirmed their booths and will showcase the latest and first-class products and technologies.
Even in 2020 under the epidemic situation, CIOE managed to gather 89,254 professionals from 9 major application fields including optical communications, advanced manufacturing, consumer electronics, semiconductor processing and manufacturing, sensing and measurement, defense and security, medical, lighting and display, and energy. Users such as Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud, Baidu Cloud, Bytedance, Ping An Bank, CITIC Bank, Infinera, CIENA, SUMITOMO, ZTE, Volvo, Honda, TOYOTA, BYD, GM, Raycus, TECSUM, SIASUN, Foxconn, GREE, HP, HITACHI, Samsung, SONY, TCL, LG, XIAOMI, iPhone, BOSIT, Careland, RGBSKY, HARDSTONE, Hoverbird, aispeech, GUIDE INFRARED, SATIR, JIR, RAYTEK, Optris, IRCON, Fluke, TESTO, UNIT, CEM, YIOU, iRAY, Flir, RoboSense, SureStar LiDAR, Benewake, HESAI, Velodyne, Quanergy, Innoviz, INTIBEAM, IMSEMI, INVO, Omnivision, SK, Gcoreinc, ORBBEC, GE, Mindray, Sonoscape, EDAN, BGI, Olympus, Hawk Endoscopes, OptoMedic, Vision Medical, CME, SIMAI, and SUNNYWAY participated to source latest optoelectronic products.
Remaining booths are limited soreserve your booth now to seize the opportunities to access to China's optoelectronic market, expand brand influence and keep up with China's market trends.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/join-the-worlds-largest-optoelectronics-gathering-301246972.html
SOURCE CIOE
Inside
Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV, Lars Erichsen, Investor, Finanzinfluencer & YouTuber.
Wird es Korrekturen in den kommenden Monaten geben? Warum die Märkte in starker Abhängigkeit zur Politik stehen und es kaum noch unterbewertete Branchen gibt, darüber spricht Lars Erichsen zusammen mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Ausserdem erklärt er, warum und ob die Tech Werte unter Druck stehen und die Inflation grösstenteils schon im Markt eingepreist ist.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX beenden die Woche mit Verlusten -- US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach unten. Die US-Aktienmärkte fanden hingegen keine gemeinsame Richtung. Auch die Vorzeichen an den Aktienmärkten in Fernost waren unterschiedlich.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}