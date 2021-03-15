SMI 10’837 -0.4%  SPI 13’628 -0.4%  Dow 32’779 0.9%  DAX 14’502 -0.5%  Euro 1.1109 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’833 -0.3%  Gold 1’727 0.2%  Bitcoin 53’078 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9298 0.5%  Öl 69.2 -0.6% 
15.03.2021 02:36:00

Join the World's Largest Optoelectronics Gathering

SHENZHEN, China, March 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIOE 2021 (the 23rd China International Optoelectronic Exposition) the most influential optoelectronic exhibition, will be held September 1-3, 2021 at Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center. The event is well known to optoelectronic professionals as the most effective and ideal platform to access and expand China's optoelectronic market. 80% of booths have already been reserved, but options for booths for CIOE 2021 are still available for global optoelectronic companies. This grand gathering will be a perfect place to connect with China's optoelectronic market.

Reserve your booth at CIOE 2021

An increasing number of companies believe that the key factor of collaboration in the high-tech industry is face-to-face communication. CIOE 2021 will be featuring 3,200+ exhibitors in the 6 sub-expos of information and communication, precision optics, lens & camera modules, infrared applications, lasers technology & intelligent manufacturing, intelligent sensing, and photonics innovation within160,000m2 exhibition area. Numerous leading optoelectronic enterprises such as HiSilicon, Hisense Broadband, SENKO, O-NET, CIG, US Conec, Eoptolink, Phenix, Yutong, CDGM, TRIOPTICS, Uvata, SCHOTT, Panasonic Industrial Devices, Bruker, Trumpf, Han's Laser, Deray, Huaguang, New Epech, Elite, Keming, Photroand, Everbright, Lynred, Jiuzhiyang, Dali, ULIRVISION, HGH, Sun Creative, GRINM, VisionICs,  Juyou, Adaps, Uphoton, InfraTec, Hypersen, Nephotonics, Silicon Integrated, ACUS, TSD, Nanjing Nanotech Institute, Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics have confirmed their booths and will showcase the latest and first-class products and technologies.

Even in 2020 under the epidemic situation, CIOE managed to gather 89,254 professionals from 9 major application fields including optical communications, advanced manufacturing, consumer electronics, semiconductor processing and manufacturing, sensing and  measurement, defense and security, medical, lighting and display, and energy. Users such as Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud, Baidu Cloud, Bytedance, Ping An Bank, CITIC Bank, Infinera, CIENA, SUMITOMO, ZTE, Volvo, Honda, TOYOTA, BYD, GM, Raycus, TECSUM, SIASUN, Foxconn, GREE, HP, HITACHI, Samsung, SONY, TCL, LG, XIAOMI, iPhone, BOSIT, Careland, RGBSKY, HARDSTONE, Hoverbird, aispeech, GUIDE INFRARED, SATIR, JIR, RAYTEK, Optris, IRCON, Fluke, TESTO, UNIT, CEM, YIOU, iRAY, Flir, RoboSense, SureStar LiDAR, Benewake, HESAI, Velodyne, Quanergy, Innoviz, INTIBEAM, IMSEMI, INVO, Omnivision, SK, Gcoreinc, ORBBEC, GE, Mindray, Sonoscape, EDAN, BGI, Olympus, Hawk Endoscopes, OptoMedic, Vision Medical, CME, SIMAI, and SUNNYWAY participated to source latest optoelectronic products.

Remaining booths are limited soreserve your booth now to seize the opportunities to access to China's optoelectronic market, expand brand influence and keep up with China's market trends.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/join-the-worlds-largest-optoelectronics-gathering-301246972.html

SOURCE CIOE

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

12.03.21 Vontobel: derimail - 3D-Druckindustrie - Neue Tracker Zertifikate auf einen Additive Manufacturing Basket
12.03.21 SMI legt Verschnaufpause ein
12.03.21 Lars Erichsen: Tech-Werte unter Druck? | BX Swiss TV
12.03.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Luft wird dünner / EUR/USD – Aufwärtskorrektur vorbei?
11.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf American Express Co, Mastercard Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc
05.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

https://youtu.be/6JUbAnG36BI

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV, Lars Erichsen, Investor, Finanzinfluencer & YouTuber.

Wird es Korrekturen in den kommenden Monaten geben? Warum die Märkte in starker Abhängigkeit zur Politik stehen und es kaum noch unterbewertete Branchen gibt, darüber spricht Lars Erichsen zusammen mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Ausserdem erklärt er, warum und ob die Tech Werte unter Druck stehen und die Inflation grösstenteils schon im Markt eingepreist ist.

Lars Erichsen: Tech-Werte unter Druck? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Neuer Rekord: Bitcoin erklimmt erstmals 60'000 Dollar-Marke
Neue Weltordnung voraus? Analyst vergleicht Bitcoin-Rally mit Gold in Weimarer Republik
US-Techriesen mit Aktienrückkäufen: So könnten Google & Co. die Aktienmärkte weiter antreiben
Armee von "Teslanaires": Tesla-Aktienentwicklung 2020 bringt Flut von Millionären hervor
GameStop-Hype, Spekulationsblasen und Index-Fonds: Wie Nobelpreisträger Fama zum Aktienmarkt steht
Zuletzt schwächelnde Tech-Werte: Wieso sich ein Einstieg jetzt lohnen könnte
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
KW 10: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Whisky, Musik und Insektenfarmen: Das sind Bloombergs alternative Investment-Ideen
Nach vorheriger Tesla-Skepsis: UBS-Analyst setzt Kursziel für Tesla-Aktie nach oben

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit