Join the National Honey Board and U.S. Food Manufacturers to Support Honey Bees with Honey Saves Hives

LONGMONT, Colo., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Honey Board, in collaboration with several leading U.S. food manufacturers, is launching "Honey Saves Hives," a program designed to fund bee health research. To celebrate National Honey Month in September, top brands Kashi, Justin's and Frönen will make donations in excess of $52,000 to bee health research organizations, including Project Apis m. , the largest honey bee non-profit in the country. Project Apis m. is committed to enhancing the health and vitality of honey bee colonies through research and forage programs.

Honey bees play a vital role in our global food supply, as they are responsible for pollinating more than 35 percent of the foods we eat and producing the honey we enjoy. Over the past several years, they've faced increasing new challenges and threats that negatively affect their health in many ways.

"We know that many people share our concern about the threats to bee health and we wanted to give them a way to help. Honey Saves Hives is an easy way to support honey bees by purchasing several delicious products that are made with honey," said Margaret Lombard, Chief Executive Officer, National Honey Board. "We're honored to work with Kashi, Frönen and Justin's. These companies share our passion for protecting honey bees, honey producers, and the entire food supply chain."

Participating products include Kashi Organic Honey Toasted Oat Cereal , Justin's Honey Almond Butter and non-dairy frozen dessert Frönen 's made with honey flavors: Madagascar Vanilla, Strawberry, Mint Chip, Peanut Butter, Chocolate and Banana Coconut.

"The health of our planet and the wide variety of the food that we enjoy depends on the health of honey bees, and we can help these vital pollinators with Honey Saves Hives," said Danielle Downey, Executive Director, Project Apis m. "We'll dedicate the proceeds from this program to crucial research around mitigation of bee health threats, habitat and forage restoration, best management practices and more."

Beyond the purchase of these made with honey products during National Honey Month, when you buy honey at the grocery store in the U.S. year-round, you're supporting honey bees. The National Honey Board allocates five percent of their annual revenue to honey bee health research.

For more information on the Honey Saves Hives program, visit http://honeysaveshives.com/ .

About National Honey Board

The National Honey Board (NHB) is an industry-funded agriculture promotion group that works to educate consumers about the benefits and uses for honey and honey products through research, marketing and promotional programs. The Board's work, funded by an assessment on domestic and imported honey, is designed to increase the awareness and usage of honey by consumers, the foodservice industry and food manufacturers. The ten-member-Board, appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, represents producers (beekeepers), packers, importers and a marketing cooperative. For more information, visit www.honey.com .

About Project Apis m.

Project Apis m. (PAm) is the go-to organization at the interface of honey bees and pollinated crops. Since 2006, we've infused over $8.5 million into honey bee research and $2.9 million into forage programs, resulting in better pollination and increased crop yields for growers, and lower losses and better honey production for beekeepers. We work closely with commercial beekeepers, growers, and top bee scientists in the USA and Canada to fund projects and direct strategic efforts focused on practical solutions. PAm funds studies, offers graduate scholarships to encourage careers in pursuit of science-based solutions to honey bee challenges, and has expanding efforts to put forage on the landscape where bees need it most. We are a 501(c)5 nonprofit organization governed by an eleven-member board of stakeholders representing major national and state industry organizations, and an additional seven-member Science Advisory. Learn more at www.ProjectApism.org .

