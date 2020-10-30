SMI 9’587 0.3%  SPI 11’994 0.4%  Dow 26’304 -1.3%  DAX 11’556 -0.4%  Euro 1.0682 -0.1%  EStoxx50 2’958 -0.1%  Gold 1’879 0.7%  Dollar 0.9170 0.1%  Öl 37.5 -0.5% 

Join the Lustgarten Foundation As We Walk Virtually for Pancreatic Cancer Research!

WOODBURY, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- So far, 2020 has proved to be incredibly challenging for so many of us. The Lustgarten Foundation—the largest private funder of pancreatic cancer research worldwide—has been hard hit by cancelled fundraising events and decreased donations from economic insecurity.

Despite these challenges, pancreatic cancer can't wait and neither can we!

That's why we've transitioned our walks to virtual events that can take place anywhere. One hundred percent of every donation to the virtual walk goes directly to pancreatic cancer research.

"Our community is fiercely committed to raising critical funds to make a difference for pancreatic cancer patients, even during a pandemic," said Kerri Kaplan, Lustgarten President and CEO. "If you or a loved one has been touched by pancreatic cancer, NOW is the time to step up. NOW is the time to help provide hope and inspiration to those fighting pancreatic cancer and to act on behalf of future patients."

Kaplan added, "we are committed to funding research to discover new developments in early detection and better treatments leading to a cure. We are at a pivotal moment in our journey toward a cure for pancreatic cancer. Research that had been moving faster than ever before, could slow with reduced funding."

So what exactly is a virtual walk? We're glad you asked! Simply put, a virtual walk is a symbolic, online fundraising event—or the next best thing to being at our in-person events. Register like usual by visiting our list of walks and events or search by location. Then, on the day and time of your chosen event, wear purple and take a walk on your own or with a small group of family and friends on your street, around your neighborhood, or at a local park. In a virtual walk, the "togetherness" happens online, so don't forget to share photos and videos on social media. By tagging the Lustgarten Foundation (@LustgartenFDN), your posts will join those of hundreds of other participants.

When you walk, you're joining thousands of others from across the country who are creating Hope From Home by turning their experiences into a powerful force to defeat the disease. Together, step by step, we will achieve the Foundation's vision of a world in which there is a cure for pancreatic cancer and patients can be treated effectively and enjoy a better quality of life.

"November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month," said Jason Rice, National Director of Events. "There's no better time than now to support one of our upcoming virtual events or to donate to a past walk."

Walk fundraising sites will remain active through the end of the year. And if a virtual walk isn't your speed, use our Fundraise Your Way platform to create a fundraiser that is as unique as you.

If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and is worried about COVID-19, visit our blog where you'll find several posts dealing with the pandemic. We frequently update the blog, so bookmark the site and visit often.

About the Lustgarten Foundation
The Lustgarten Foundation is the largest private funder of pancreatic cancer research in the world. Based in Woodbury, N.Y., the Foundation's mission is to cure pancreatic cancer by funding scientific and clinical research related to the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of pancreatic cancer; providing research information and clinical support services to patients, caregivers and individuals at high risk; and increasing public awareness and hope for those dealing with this disease. Since its inception, the Lustgarten Foundation has directed nearly $200 million to research and has assembled the best scientific minds with the hope that one day, a cure can be found. Thanks to separate funding to support administrative expenses, 100% of your donation goes directly to pancreatic cancer research. For more information, visit www.lustgarten.org.

 

 

 

 

 

pagehit