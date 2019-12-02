ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Campaign is underway and is urging everyone to join the Fight for Good on Giving Tuesday, a day promoting global giving. With donations at more than 25,000 red kettles nationwide, along with digital options through Apple Pay, Google Pay or Give.SalvationArmyUSA.org, the iconic 129-year-old campaign is the most crucial fundraising season for The Salvation Army, which annually supports more than 23 million Americans in need.

"After we've given thanks over the past few days for the blessings in our lives, Giving Tuesday is a chance for us all to pay it forward by donating to organizations that serve those in need," said Commissioner David Hudson, national commander of The Salvation Army. "With a shorter fundraising season, due to Thanksgiving falling six days later in the calendar year than 2018, your donations are critical, now more than ever, to serve our most vulnerable populations."

In celebration of Giving Tuesday, The Salvation Army's 2019-2020 celebrity ambassador – actress, executive producer and New York Times best-selling author Candace Cameron Bure – will make national appearances to raise awareness of the need for donations this holiday season.

"I'm honored to once again be part of The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign as we work together to spread the message of giving this holiday season," said Candace Cameron Bure. "I've seen firsthand the impact a donation can make. Every dollar makes a local difference in communities nationwide to combat hunger, homelessness and hopelessness."

During the holiday season, 2.6 million families rely on The Salvation Army to provide them with a warm meal or toys for their children on Christmas Day. Donating to the red kettles also helps The Salvation Army provide nearly 10 million nights of shelter and 52 million meals a year, along with substance-abuse recovery programs, after-school programs, and emergency shelter for children and families in need. The Salvation Army programs and services are open to anyone in need, regardless of sexual or gender identity or orientation, personal beliefs or any other factor.

To make an impact on Giving Tuesday, the Red Kettle Campaign offers several ways to donate:

Visit Give.SalvationArmyUSA.org.

Drop money into any of the thousands of red kettles located at partner storefronts.

Use Amazon Alexa by saying, "Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army," then specify the amount.

Sign up to give a sustaining monthly donation to help The Salvation Army year-round.

Give any amount by texting "KETTLES" to 91999.

Your donation can go a long way. A $25 monthly gift over the course of one year provides:

126 meals to those in need

11 nights of shelter for those living on the streets

12 years of Christmas presents for one child

This holiday season marks the 129th Red Kettle Campaign since the program's humble beginnings in San Francisco in 1891. The Red Kettle Campaign has since grown into one of the most recognizable and important charitable campaigns in the United States, providing toys for kids, coats for the homeless and food for the hungry, as well as supporting countless social service programs year-round.

