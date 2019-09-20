+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
JOIN CSCMP Silicon Valley/SF to Kick Off the Program Season With Flagship Predictions Event

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the beautiful Silicon Valley Capital Club, participate in our popular "Churchill Club" format – as each panelist predicts what's next in supply chain management, and defends that position – with a goal of turning the red paddles green! Carl Guardino, CEO of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group makes the evening as entertaining as it is informative. Learn how senior executives and supply chain leaders from Wal-Mart Ecommerce, NEXT Trucking, Blume Global, and Western Digital view supply chain challenges and what's next for our industry. Event Chair, Kelan Raph is planning an engaging event that will allow plenty of time to catch up with colleagues and make new contacts during the networking hour. Then we'll gather for dinner in a collegial setting, entertaining our panelists' bold predictions.

All that, and prizes!

Come meet the new leadership team of CSCMP Silicon Valley/SF and kick off the 2019-2020 season.

Interested in partnering with CSCMP Silicon Valley/San Francisco for the program season? Reach out to Michele Carroll, Past President and Sponsorship Lead at sponsorships@cscmpsfrt.org

Media Contact: Michele Carroll
michele@carrollcomarketing.com
925-980-1767

Carl Guardino, Walmart, Blume Global, NEXT Trucking and Western Digital to Kick off CSCMP Silicon Valley/San Francisco Program Season Sept. 30, 2019
At San Jose's beautiful Silicon Valley Capital Club, join CSCMP Silicon Valley/SF for its season kickoff, in the popular Churchill club format, which both entertains and informs.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/join-cscmp-silicon-valleysf-to-kick-off-the-program-season-with-flagship-predictions-event-300922625.html

SOURCE CSCMP Silicon Valley/San Francisco

