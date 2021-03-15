Join ANEX+SINCE and develop global nonwovens market

SHANGHAI, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From 22nd-24th Jul, 2021, Asia Nonwovens Exhibition (ANEX), one of the three major nonwovens exhibitions in the whole world, and Shanghai International Nonwovens Exhibition (SINCE), which is an important and influential nonwovens exhibition in Asia, will be held again after six years in Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Centre (SWEECC), Shanghai, China.

As a technical and trade platform of the nonwovens industry, both ANEX and SINCE has formed an industry value chain covering from nonwovens raw materials, nonwovens production machinery & accessories, nonwovens roll goods, testing and inspection machinery to converted goods. The related industries covering from hygiene, medical, filtration, fabrics & apparels, home furnishings & upholstery, wiping, automotive etc.

At present, 80% of booths have been booked.

CONCURRENT EVENTS

Global Nonwovens Industry Summit

In 2021, Global Nonwovens Summit (GNS), launched by Asia Nonwoven Fabrics Association (ANFA), EDANA, INDA will also land on the exhibition site. At that time, industry leaders will give speeches at the seminar and talk about the latest market trends, advanced technology and innovative applications of nonwoven materials.

Exhibitor Technical Presentation

Exhibitor Technical Presentation, the concurrent activity, will invite more industry experts and well-known exhibitors to participate and share the latest industry technology and information.

Business Matchmaking

Business Matchmaking is aimed at providing new business opportunities. ANEX2020+SINCE2021 will establish an efficient trade platform for exhibitors and buyers with high precision matchmaking.

About ANFA

Asia Nonwoven Fabrics Association (ANFA) is the only international trade association, which represents the nonwovens industry in Asia both in name and substances, to contribute to healthy growth of nonwovens-related industries in Asia. ANFA has more than 300 members companies, presenting the primary companies of global or Asian nonwovens industry from Japan, mainland China, Taiwan, Korea, Hong Kong, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Pakistan, etc. countries and areas. Since the establishment, ANFA has made a great contribution to the sound growth of the nonwovens industry all over the Asia region. Besides, representing Asia, ANFA keeps a close linkage with INDA in North America and EDANA in Europe.

About CNTA

China Nonwovens Technical Association (CNTA) devoted to:

Technical innovation and R&D in nonwovens, filtration

Import and export of nonwovens (roll goods, converted products), filter media, and related raw materials, machine parts, equipments, chemical, instruments etc.

Consulting of investment, cooperation, trade, etc. for foreign companies.

Organizing international S&T exchange, conference and exhibition etc.

Promoting trade, cooperation, between Chinese companies and foreign partners.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide

Customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

