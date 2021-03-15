SMI 10’837 -0.4%  SPI 13’628 -0.4%  Dow 32’779 0.9%  DAX 14’502 -0.5%  Euro 1.1109 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’833 -0.3%  Gold 1’727 0.2%  Bitcoin 53’078 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9298 0.5%  Öl 69.2 -0.6% 
15.03.2021 05:03:00

Join ANEX+SINCE and develop global nonwovens market

SHANGHAI, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From 22nd-24th Jul, 2021, Asia Nonwovens Exhibition (ANEX), one of the three major nonwovens exhibitions in the whole world, and Shanghai International Nonwovens Exhibition (SINCE), which is an important and influential nonwovens exhibition in Asia, will be held again after six years in Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Centre (SWEECC), Shanghai, China.

As a technical and trade platform of the nonwovens industry, both ANEX and SINCE has formed an industry value chain covering from nonwovens raw materials, nonwovens production machinery & accessories, nonwovens roll goods, testing and inspection machinery to converted goods. The related industries covering from hygiene, medical, filtration, fabrics & apparels, home furnishings & upholstery, wiping, automotive etc.

At present, 80% of booths have been booked.

CONCURRENT EVENTS

Global Nonwovens Industry Summit

In 2021, Global Nonwovens Summit (GNS), launched by Asia Nonwoven Fabrics Association (ANFA), EDANA, INDA will also land on the exhibition site. At that time, industry leaders will give speeches at the seminar and talk about the latest market trends, advanced technology and innovative applications of nonwoven materials.

Exhibitor Technical Presentation

Exhibitor Technical Presentation, the concurrent activity, will invite more industry experts and well-known exhibitors to participate and share the latest industry technology and information.

Business Matchmaking

Business Matchmaking is aimed at providing new business opportunities. ANEX2020+SINCE2021 will establish an efficient trade platform for exhibitors and buyers with high precision matchmaking.

Click the link now and book your booth: https://en.since-expo.com/ExhibitorApplication/

For more exhibit inquiries

Susanna Zhang
E: Susanna.zhang@informa.com
T: +86-21 6157 3924

About ANFA

Asia Nonwoven Fabrics Association (ANFA) is the only international trade association, which represents the nonwovens industry in Asia both in name and substances, to contribute to healthy growth of nonwovens-related industries in Asia. ANFA has more than 300 members companies, presenting the primary companies of global or Asian nonwovens industry from Japan, mainland China, Taiwan, Korea, Hong Kong, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Pakistan, etc. countries and areas. Since the establishment, ANFA has made a great contribution to the sound growth of the nonwovens industry all over the Asia region. Besides, representing Asia, ANFA keeps a close linkage with INDA in North America and EDANA in Europe.

About CNTA

China Nonwovens Technical Association (CNTA) devoted to:

  • Technical innovation and R&D in nonwovens, filtration
  • Import and export of nonwovens (roll goods, converted products), filter media, and related raw materials, machine parts, equipments, chemical, instruments etc.
  • Consulting of investment, cooperation, trade, etc. for foreign companies.
  • Organizing international S&T exchange, conference and exhibition etc.
  • Promoting trade, cooperation, between Chinese companies and foreign partners.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide

Customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1454478/image_823252_28725379.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1454480/image_823252_28726133.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1454479/image_823252_28725723.jpg  

 

 

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

12.03.21 Vontobel: derimail - 3D-Druckindustrie - Neue Tracker Zertifikate auf einen Additive Manufacturing Basket
12.03.21 SMI legt Verschnaufpause ein
12.03.21 Lars Erichsen: Tech-Werte unter Druck? | BX Swiss TV
12.03.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Luft wird dünner / EUR/USD – Aufwärtskorrektur vorbei?
11.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf American Express Co, Mastercard Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc
05.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

https://youtu.be/6JUbAnG36BI

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV, Lars Erichsen, Investor, Finanzinfluencer & YouTuber.

Wird es Korrekturen in den kommenden Monaten geben? Warum die Märkte in starker Abhängigkeit zur Politik stehen und es kaum noch unterbewertete Branchen gibt, darüber spricht Lars Erichsen zusammen mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Ausserdem erklärt er, warum und ob die Tech Werte unter Druck stehen und die Inflation grösstenteils schon im Markt eingepreist ist.

Lars Erichsen: Tech-Werte unter Druck? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Techriesen mit Aktienrückkäufen: So könnten Google & Co. die Aktienmärkte weiter antreiben
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Whisky, Musik und Insektenfarmen: Das sind Bloombergs alternative Investment-Ideen
Hard Fork Anfang März: Wie es nun um Cardano steht
Neue Weltordnung voraus? Analyst vergleicht Bitcoin-Rally mit Gold in Weimarer Republik
Neuer Rekord: Bitcoin erklimmt erstmals 60'000 Dollar-Marke
Schwedische Nationalbank: Wieso Bargeld digitales Zentralbankgeld auch in Zukunft nicht ablösen wird
Nachhaltige Trendwende? Wie es für die GameStop-Aktie weitergehen könnte
Region in Italien setzt Impfungen mit Astrazeneca aus
GameStop-Hype, Spekulationsblasen und Index-Fonds: Wie Nobelpreisträger Fama zum Aktienmarkt steht

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit