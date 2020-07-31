Johnson Controls Reports Fiscal Q3 Results Demonstrating Strong Execution In An Unprecedented Time; Provides Q4 Guidance

CORK, Ireland, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) today reported a fiscal third quarter 2020 GAAP loss per share from continuing operations, including special items, of $0.24. Excluding these items, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") from continuing operations was $0.67, up 3% versus the prior year period (see attached footnotes for non-GAAP reconciliation).

Sales of $5.3 billion decreased 17% compared to the prior year and declined 16% organically, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

GAAP earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") was a loss of $65 million and EBIT margin was (1.2%) driven primarily by a restructuring and impairment charge. Adjusted EBIT was $707 million and adjusted EBIT margin was 13.2%, up 70 basis points compared to prior year results.

"As we continue to navigate through an unprecedented environment we have maintained focus on our two top priorities – protecting the health and safety of our employees and their families, as well as supporting the continuous functionality of our customers' and partners' critical infrastructure and essential facilities," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO. "We have made significant progress in securing our facilities, implementing new policies, and ensuring the wellbeing of our employees, our customers, and their building occupants."

"At the same time, the decisive actions we took to control costs from the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, have resulted in significant benefits in the quarter," Oliver continued.

"Although market conditions remain uncertain and visibility still somewhat limited, we are well positioned with improved operating fundamentals, a strong balance sheet and cash flow, and a leading position in intelligent and sustainable building solutions. It is because of our market leading position that we are excited to announce OpenBlue, our new digital platform. OpenBlue will allow our customers to manage their operations more systemically and seamlessly, delivering buildings that have memory, intelligence and a unique identity. The platform is infused with award-winning artificial intelligence, combining data from both inside and outside of buildings leveraging the cloud to provide unique occupant experiences. OpenBlue is the culmination of years of R&D led by our incredible engineers and data scientists around the globe, and reflects how we think about buildings evolving from inflexible assets to sustainable dynamic resources. As the world looks to re-open economies while dealing with the global pandemic, OpenBlue solutions contain innovative technologies that enhance our core capabilities, delivering the highest air quality and the safest and most secure buildings, to ensure an efficient return to a healthy workplace," Oliver added.

Income and EPS amounts attributable to Johnson Controls ordinary shareholders

($ millions, except per-share amounts)

The financial highlights presented in the tables below are in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise indicated. All comparisons are to the fiscal third quarter of 2019. The results of Power Solutions are reported as discontinued operations in all periods presented.

Organic sales growth, organic EBITA growth, segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA, EBIT, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EPS from continuing operations and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures and detail of the special items, refer to the attached footnotes. A slide presentation to accompany the results can be found in the Investor Relations section of Johnson Controls' website at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com.



GAAP GAAP

Adjusted Adjusted



Q3 2019 Q3 2020

Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Change Sales $6,451 $5,343

$6,451 $5,343 (17%) Segment EBITA 832 839

992 850 (14%) EBIT 583 (65)

809 707 (13%) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 141 (182)

565 502 (11%) Diluted EPS from continuing operations $0.16 ($0.24)

$0.65 $0.67 +3%

Special items in the quarter resulted in a $0.92 charge and included the following significant items:

Non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $424 million pre-tax ( $0.57 per share) related to our Retail business.

pre-tax ( per share) related to our Retail business. Restructuring and impairment charge of $186 million pre-tax ( $0.21 per share) related primarily to cost reduction initiatives.

pre-tax ( per share) related primarily to cost reduction initiatives. Non-cash net mark-to-market adjustments of $132 million pre-tax ( $0.13 per share) related primarily to certain pension plans.

BUSINESS RESULTS

Building Solutions North America



GAAP GAAP

Adjusted Adjusted



Q3 2019 Q3 2020

Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Change Sales $2,327 $2,020

$2,327 $2,020 (13%) Segment EBITA $300 $307

$310 $311 Flat Segment EBITA margin % 12.9% 15.2%

13.3% 15.4% 210bps

Sales in the quarter of $2.0 billion, decreased 13% versus the prior year. Organic sales were also down 13% versus the prior year, driven by a decline in project installations and, to a lesser extent, service. Growth in Performance Solutions was more than offset by a decline in Fire & Security and HVAC & Controls.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, decreased 16% year-over-year driven by lower demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $5.8 billion increased 2% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $311 million, essentially flat with the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 15.4% expanded 210 basis points versus the prior year driven by significant cost mitigation actions taken in the quarter to offset the volume decline.

Building Solutions EMEA/LA (Europe, Middle East, Africa/Latin America)



GAAP GAAP

Adjusted Adjusted



Q3 2019 Q3 2020

Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Change Sales $922 $756

$922 $756 (18%) Segment EBITA $101 $62

$103 $62 (40%) Segment EBITA margin % 11.0% 8.2%

11.2% 8.2% (300bps)

Sales in the quarter of $756 million decreased 18% versus the prior year. Organic sales declined 15% versus the prior year driven by a decline in project installations and, to a lesser extent, service. Volume declined across all regions and platforms.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, decreased 20% year-over-year driven by lower demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $1.7 billion increased 2% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $62 million, down approximately 40% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 8.2% declined 300 basis points over the prior year, including a 40 basis point headwind related to foreign currency. Adjusting for foreign currency, the underlying margin declined 260 basis points driven by the significant volume declines, resulting from closures across the regions which more than offset positive mix and mitigating cost actions.

Building Solutions Asia Pacific



GAAP GAAP

Adjusted Adjusted



Q3 2019 Q3 2020

Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Change Sales $691 $588

$691 $588 (15%) Segment EBITA $98 $92

$98 $92 (6%) Segment EBITA margin % 14.2% 15.6%

14.2% 15.6% 140bps

Sales in the quarter of $588 million decreased 15% versus the prior year. Organic sales declined 12% versus the prior year primarily driven by a decline in project installations and, to a lesser extent, service. China rebounded significantly from the previous quarter, although declines accelerated in certain other parts of the region.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, decreased 10% year-over-year driven by lower demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $1.6 billion increased 4% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $92 million, down 6% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 15.6% expanded 140 basis points over the prior year as favorable mix and the benefit of mitigating cost actions more than offset the volume decline.

Global Products



GAAP GAAP

Adjusted Adjusted



Q3 2019 Q3 2020

Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Change Sales $2,511 $1,979

$2,511 $1,979 (21%) Segment EBITA $333 $378

$481 $385 (20%) Segment EBITA margin % 13.3% 19.1%

19.2% 19.5% 30bps

Sales in the quarter of $2.0 billion decreased 21% versus the prior year. Organic sales declined 20% versus the prior year with declines across Building Management Systems, HVAC & Refrigeration Equipment and Specialty Products.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $385 million, down 20% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 19.5% expanded 30 basis points over the prior year as positive price/cost as well as the benefit of significant mitigating cost actions more than offset the volume decline.

Corporate



GAAP GAAP

Adjusted Adjusted



Q3 2019 Q3 2020

Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Change Corporate expense $70 ($67)

($90) ($48) (47%)

Adjusted Corporate expense was $48 million in the quarter, a decrease of 47% compared to the prior year, driven primarily by mitigating cost actions, continued productivity savings and cost synergies, and ongoing cost reductions related to the Power Solutions sale.

OTHER ITEMS

In a separate release, the Company launched OpenBlue, its new digital platform.

Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $0.8 billion and capital expenditures were $0.1 billion in the quarter, resulting in free cash flow from continuing operations of approximately $0.7 billion . Adjusted free cash flow was $0.8 billion , which excludes net cash outflows of less than $0.1 billion , primarily related to restructuring and integration costs.

and capital expenditures were in the quarter, resulting in free cash flow from continuing operations of approximately . Adjusted free cash flow was , which excludes net cash outflows of less than , primarily related to restructuring and integration costs. As previously disclosed, in April 2020 , the Company raised $675 million via European financing arrangements, with an average interest rate of 1.0% and a 6-month term, and raised $575 million in bank term loans, with an average interest rate of 2.7% and a 1-year term.

FISCAL Q4 GUIDANCE

The Company has provided the below guidance related to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Organic revenue decline (9% – 11%) Net EBIT decrementals, including synergies and productivity (low-teens) Weighted-average shares ~737M Adjusted EPS $0.68 to $0.72

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share data; unaudited)



























Three Months Ended June 30,



2020



2019











Net sales $ 5,343



$ 6,451 Cost of sales 3,511



4,307

Gross profit 1,832



2,144











Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,334)



(1,388) Restructuring and impairment costs (610)



(235) Net financing charges (58)



(119) Equity income 47



62











Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (123)



464











Income tax provision (benefit) (1)



239











Income (loss) from continuing operations (122)



225











Income from discontinued operations, net of tax -



4,051











Net income (loss) (122)



4,276











Less: Income from continuing operations









attributable to noncontrolling interests 60



84











Less: Income from discontinued operations









attributable to noncontrolling interests -



-











Net income (loss) attributable to JCI $ (182)



$ 4,192











Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (182)



$ 141 Income from discontinued operations -



4,051











Net income (loss) attributable to JCI $ (182)



$ 4,192











Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (0.24)



$ 0.16 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations -



4.63 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.24)



$ 4.79











Diluted weighted average shares 744.0



875.2 Shares outstanding at period end 744.0



795.7

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share data; unaudited)



























Nine Months Ended June 30,



2020



2019











Net sales $ 16,363



$ 17,694 Cost of sales 10,927



11,981

Gross profit 5,436



5,713











Selling, general and administrative expenses (4,212)



(4,284) Restructuring and impairment costs (783)



(235) Net financing charges (169)



(302) Equity income 110



137











Income from continuing operations before income taxes 382



1,029











Income tax provision 77



394











Income from continuing operations 305



635











Income from discontinued operations, net of tax -



4,598











Net income 305



5,233











Less: Income from continuing operations









attributable to noncontrolling interests 115



147











Less: Income from discontinued operations









attributable to noncontrolling interests -



24























Net income attributable to JCI $ 190



$ 5,062











Income from continuing operations $ 190



$ 488 Income from discontinued operations -



4,574











Net income attributable to JCI $ 190



$ 5,062











Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.25



$ 0.54 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations -



5.07 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.25



$ 5.61











Diluted weighted average shares 758.9



902.2 Shares outstanding at period end 744.0



795.7

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in millions; unaudited)





























June 30,

September 30,





2020

2019

ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,342

$ 2,805

Accounts receivable - net 5,344

5,770

Inventories 1,996

1,814

Assets held for sale 89

98

Other current assets 1,369

1,906



Current assets 11,140

12,393













Property, plant and equipment - net 3,041

3,348

Goodwill

17,759

18,178

Other intangible assets - net 5,364

5,632

Investments in partially-owned affiliates 834

853

Noncurrent assets held for sale 199

60

Other noncurrent assets 2,941

1,823



Total assets $ 41,278

$ 42,287













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 2,423

$ 511

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,742

4,535

Liabilities held for sale 38

44

Other current liabilities 4,101

3,980



Current liabilities 10,304

9,070













Long-term debt 5,671

6,708

Other noncurrent liabilities 6,413

5,680

Noncurrent liabilities held for sale 17

-

Shareholders' equity attributable to JCI 17,805

19,766

Noncontrolling interests 1,068

1,063



Total liabilities and equity $ 41,278

$ 42,287

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited)



















































Three Months Ended June 30,











2020



2019 Operating Activities







Net income (loss) attributable to JCI from continuing operations $ (182)



$ 141 Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 60



84



















Net income (loss) from continuing operations (122)



225



















Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to cash provided by operating activities:



















Depreciation and amortization 202



203



Pension and postretirement benefit expense (income) 122



(28)



Pension and postretirement contributions (16)



(14)



Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received 20



73



Deferred income taxes (87)



(121)



Non-cash restructuring and impairment costs 466



235



Other - net (33)



75



Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:















Accounts receivable 184



(355)







Inventories 56



32







Other assets 30



(33)







Restructuring reserves 96



(25)







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (126)



(19)







Accrued income taxes 41



360









Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 833



608



















Investing Activities







Capital expenditures (97)



(123) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (1)



(3) Business divestitures, net of cash divested -



6 Other - net 77



16









Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations (21)



(104)



















Financing Activities







Increase (decrease) in short and long-term debt - net 974



(5,163) Stock repurchases -



(4,122) Payment of cash dividends (194)



(233) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (62)



- Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 3



60 Employee equity-based compensation withholding (1)



(3)









Cash provided (used) by financing activities from continuing operations 720



(9,461)



















Discontinued Operations







Net cash used by operating activities (47)



(385) Net cash provided by investing activities -



12,733 Net cash used by financing activities (113)



(7)









Net cash flows provided (used) by discontinued operations (160)



12,341



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (36)



14 Changes in cash held for sale -



45 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,336



$ 3,443

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited)



















































Nine Months Ended June 30,











2020



2019 Operating Activities







Net income attributable to JCI from continuing operations $ 190



$ 488 Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 115



147



















Net income from continuing operations 305



635



















Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to cash provided by operating activities:



















Depreciation and amortization 616



625



Pension and postretirement benefit expense (income) 42



(85)



Pension and postretirement contributions (43)



(51)



Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received 9



6



Deferred income taxes (148)



382



Non-cash restructuring and impairment costs 582



235



Other - net 23



108



Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:















Accounts receivable 428



(494)







Inventories (205)



(289)







Other assets (120)



(62)







Restructuring reserves 58



(84)







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (731)



(36)







Accrued income taxes 683



(179)









Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 1,499



711



















Investing Activities







Capital expenditures (347)



(401) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (59)



(16) Business divestitures, net of cash divested -



12 Other - net 97



42









Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations (309)



(363)



















Financing Activities







Increase (decrease) in short and long-term debt - net 807



(3,619) Stock repurchases (1,467)



(5,122) Payment of cash dividends (596)



(712) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 42



111 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (67)



(132) Employee equity-based compensation withholding (33)



(26) Other - net (2)



-









Cash used by financing activities from continuing operations (1,316)



(9,500)



















Discontinued Operations







Net cash provided (used) by operating activities (255)



117 Net cash provided by investing activities -



12,580 Net cash used by financing activities (113)



(35)









Net cash flows provided (used) by discontinued operations (368)



12,662



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 28



(24) Changes in cash held for sale -



15 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (466)



$ 3,501

FOOTNOTES

1. Financial Summary





































































































































The Company evaluates the performance of its business units primarily on segment earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA), which represents income from continuing operations before income taxes and noncontrolling interests, excluding general corporate expenses, intangible asset amortization, net financing charges, restructuring and impairment costs, and the net mark-to-market adjustments related to restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plans. The financial results shown below are for continuing operations and exclude the Power Solutions business.









































































(in millions; unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Nine Months Ended June 30,





































2020

2019

2020

2019





































Actual

Adjusted Non-GAAP

Actual

Adjusted Non-GAAP

Actual

Adjusted Non-GAAP

Actual

Adjusted Non-GAAP































Net sales

































































Building Solutions North America



$ 2,020

$ 2,020

$ 2,327

$ 2,327

$ 6,362

$ 6,362

$ 6,630

$ 6,630































Building Solutions EMEA/LA



756

756

922

922

2,534

2,534

2,707

2,707































Building Solutions Asia Pacific



588

588

691

691

1,742

1,742

1,932

1,932































Global Products



1,979

1,979

2,511

2,511

5,725

5,725

6,425

6,425































Net sales



$ 5,343

$ 5,343

$ 6,451

$ 6,451

$ 16,363

$ 16,363

$ 17,694

$ 17,694



































































































Segment EBITA (1)

































































Building Solutions North America



$ 307

$ 311

$ 300

$ 310

$ 816

$ 823

$ 807

$ 822































Building Solutions EMEA/LA



62

62

101

103

237

237

258

261































Building Solutions Asia Pacific



92

92

98

98

229

229

240

240































Global Products



378

385

333

481

797

805

774

930































Segment EBITA



839

850

832

992

2,079

2,094

2,079

2,253































Corporate expenses (2)



(67)

(48)

70

(90)

(303)

(211)

(233)

(287)































Amortization of intangible assets



(95)

(95)

(93)

(93)

(288)

(288)

(288)

(288)































Net mark-to-market adjustments (3)



(132)

-

9

-

(154)

-

8

-































Restructuring and impairment costs (4)



(610)

-

(235)

-

(783)

-

(235)

-































EBIT (5)



(65)

707

583

809

551

1,595

1,331

1,678































EBIT margin



-1.2%

13.2%

9.0%

12.5%

3.4%

9.7%

7.5%

9.5%































Net financing charges (6)



(58)

(58)

(119)

(59)

(169)

(169)

(302)

(242)































Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(123)

649

464

750

382

1,426

1,029

1,436































Income tax benefit (provision) (7)



1

(87)

(239)

(101)

(77)

(192)

(394)

(194)































Income (loss) from continuing operations



(122)

562

225

649

305

1,234

635

1,242































Income from continuing operations attributable to

































































noncontrolling interests



(60)

(60)

(84)

(84)

(115)

(109)

(147)

(147)































Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to JCI $ (182)

$ 502

$ 141

$ 565

$ 190

$ 1,125

$ 488

$ 1,095



































































































(1) The Company's press release contains financial information regarding segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margins, which are non-GAAP performance measures. The Company's definition of adjusted segment EBITA excludes special items because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its businesses. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.







































































A reconciliation of segment EBITA to income from continuing operations is shown earlier within this footnote. The following is the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 reconciliation of segment EBITA and segment EBITA margin as reported to adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margin (unaudited):







































































(in millions) Building Solutions

North America

Building Solutions

EMEA/LA

Building Solutions

Asia Pacific

Global Products

Consolidated

JCI plc





















2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019



























Segment EBITA as reported $ 307

$ 300

$ 62

$ 101

$ 92

$ 98

$ 378

$ 333

$ 839

$ 832



























Segment EBITA margin as reported 15.2%

12.9%

8.2%

11.0%

15.6%

14.2%

19.1%

13.3%

15.7%

12.9%































































































Adjusting items:

































































Integration costs 4

10

-

2

-

-

7

8

11

20



























Environmental reserve (8) -

-

-

-

-

-

-

140

-

140































































































Adjusted segment EBITA $ 311

$ 310

$ 62

$ 103

$ 92

$ 98

$ 385

$ 481

$ 850

$ 992



























Adjusted segment EBITA margin 15.4%

13.3%

8.2%

11.2%

15.6%

14.2%

19.5%

19.2%

15.9%

15.4%































































































The following is the nine months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 reconciliation of segment EBITA and segment EBITA margin as reported to adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margin (unaudited):







































































(in millions) Building Solutions

North America

Building Solutions

EMEA/LA

Building Solutions

Asia Pacific

Global Products

Consolidated

JCI plc





























2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019



























Segment EBITA as reported $ 816

$ 807

$ 237

$ 258

$ 229

$ 240

$ 797

$ 774

$ 2,079

$ 2,079



























Segment EBITA margin as reported 12.8%

12.2%

9.4%

9.5%

13.1%

12.4%

13.9%

12.0%

12.7%

11.7%































































































Adjusting items:

































































Integration costs 7

15

-

3

-

-

8

16

15

34



























Environmental reserve (8) -

-

-

-

-

-

-

140

-

140































































































Adjusted segment EBITA $ 823

$ 822

$ 237

$ 261

$ 229

$ 240

$ 805

$ 930

$ 2,094

$ 2,253



























Adjusted segment EBITA margin 12.9%

12.4%

9.4%

9.6%

13.1%

12.4%

14.1%

14.5%

12.8%

12.7%































































































(2) Adjusted Corporate expenses excludes special items because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of the Company's business. Adjusted Corporate expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 excludes $19 million of integration costs. Adjusted Corporate expenses for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 excludes $92 million of integration costs. Adjusted Corporate expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 excludes $226 million of income as a result of a tax indemnification reserve release, partially offset by $63 million of integration costs and $3 million of transaction costs. Adjusted Corporate expenses for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 excludes $226 million of income as a result of a tax indemnification reserve release, partially offset by $165 million of integration costs and $7 million of transaction costs.







































































(3) The three months ended June 30, 2020 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments and pension and postretirement plans of $132 million. The nine months ended June 30, 2020 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments and pension and postretirement plans of $154 million. The three months ended June 30, 2019 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments of $9 million. The nine months ended June 30, 2019 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments of $8 million.







































































(4) Restructuring and impairment costs for the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $610 million are excluded from the adjusted non-GAAP results. Restructuring and impairment costs for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 of $783 million are excluded from the adjusted non-GAAP results. Restructuring and impairment costs for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019 of $235 million are excluded from the adjusted non-GAAP results. The restructuring actions and impairment costs related primarily to workforce reductions, plant closures and asset impairments.







































































(5) Management defines earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) as income (loss) from continuing operations before net financing charges, income taxes and noncontrolling interests. EBIT is a non-GAAP performance measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company. A reconciliation of EBIT to income (loss) from continuing operations is shown earlier within this footnote.









































































(6) Adjusted net financing charges for the three months and nine months ended June 30, 2019 exclude a loss on debt extinguishment of $60 million.







































































(7) Adjusted income tax provision for the three months ended June 30, 2020 excludes tax benefits from net mark-to-market adjustments of $34 million, restructuring and impairment costs of $28 million, tax audit reserve adjustments of $22 million, and integration costs of $4 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 excludes tax benefits from restructuring and impairment costs of $48 million, tax audit reserve adjustments of $44 million, net mark-to-market adjustments of $38 million, and integration costs of $15 million, partially offset by tax provisions related to Switzerland tax reform of $30 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the three months ended June 30, 2019 excludes tax provisions related to new U.S. tax regulations of $226 million and net mark-to-market adjustments of $2 million, partially offset by the tax benefits related to restructuring and impairment charges of $53 million, and environmental reserve of $28 million and integration costs of $9 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 excludes tax provisions primarily related to new U.S. tax regulations of $226 million, valuation allowance adjustments of $76 million as a result of changes in U.S tax law and net mark-to-market adjustments of $2 million, partially offset by the tax benefits related to restructuring and impairment charges of $53 million, an environmental reserve of $28 million, integration costs of $22 million and transaction costs of $1 million.







































































(8) An environmental charge for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019 of $140 million is excluded from the adjusted non-GAAP results. The $140 million is related to remediation efforts to be undertaken to address contamination at our facilities in Marinette, Wisconsin. A substantial portion of the reserve relates to the remediation of fire-fighting foams containing PFAS compounds at or near our Fire Technology Center in Marinette.



2. Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation









































































































































The Company's press release contains financial information regarding adjusted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The adjusting items include transaction/integration costs, net mark-to-market adjustments, restructuring and impairment costs, tax indemnification reserve release, environmental reserve, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on sale of Power Solutions business, net of transaction and other costs, impact of ceasing the depreciation and amortization expense for the Power Solutions business as the business is held for sale, and discrete tax items. The Company excludes these items because they are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of the Company. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.







































































A reconciliation of diluted earnings per share as reported to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the respective periods is shown below (unaudited):





































































































Net Income Attributable to JCI plc

Net Income Attributable to JCI plc from Continuing Operations

Net Income Attributable to JCI plc

Net Income Attributable to JCI plc from Continuing Operations





































Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





































June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,





































2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019







































































































Earnings (loss) per share as reported for JCI plc $ (0.24)

$ 4.79

$ (0.24)

$ 0.16

$ 0.25

$ 5.61

$ 0.25

$ 0.54







































































































Adjusting items:

































































Transaction costs -

-

-

-

-

0.01

-

0.01



































Integration costs 0.04

0.09

0.04

0.09

0.14

0.22

0.14

0.22



































Related tax impact (0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.02)

(0.02)

(0.02)



































Net mark-to-market adjustments 0.18

(0.01)

0.18

(0.01)

0.20

(0.01)

0.20

(0.01)



































Related tax impact (0.05)

-

(0.05)

-

(0.05)

-

(0.05)

-



































Restructuring and impairment costs 0.82

0.27

0.82

0.27

1.03

0.26

1.03

0.26



































Related tax impact (0.04)

(0.06)

(0.04)

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.06)



































NCI impact of restructuring and impairment -

-

-

-

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

-



































Tax indemnification reserve release -

(0.26)

-

(0.26)

-

(0.25)

-

(0.25)



































Environmental reserve -

0.16

-

0.16

-

0.16

-

0.16



































Related tax impact -

(0.03)

-

(0.03)

-

(0.03)

-

(0.03)



































Loss on extinguishment of debt -

0.07

-

0.07

-

0.07

-

0.07



































Power Solutions gain on sale, net of

































































transaction and other costs -

(6.00)

-

-

-

(5.77)

-

-



































Related tax impact -

1.43

-

-

-

1.39

-

-



































Cease of Power Solutions

































































depreciation / amortization expense -

(0.02)

-

-

-

(0.13)

-

-



































Related tax impact -

0.01

-

-

-

0.03

-

-



































Discrete tax items (0.03)

0.26

(0.03)

0.26

(0.02)

0.42

(0.02)

0.33



































NCI impact of discrete tax items -

-

-

-

0.01

-

0.01

-







































































































Adjusted earnings per share for JCI plc* $ 0.67

$ 0.69

$ 0.67

$ 0.65

$ 1.48

$ 1.89

$ 1.48

$ 1.21







































































































* May not sum due to rounding





































































































































The following table reconciles the denominators used to calculate basic and diluted earnings per share for JCI plc (in millions; unaudited):













































































































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





















































June 30,

June 30,





















































2020

2019

2020

2019



















































Weighted average shares outstanding for JCI plc

































































Basic weighted average shares outstanding 744.0

870.9

756.3

898.4



















































Effect of dilutive securities:

































































Stock options, unvested restricted stock

































































and unvested performance share awards -

4.3

2.6

3.8



















































Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 744.0

875.2

758.9

902.2























































































































For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the total number of potential dilutive shares due to stock options, unvested restricted stock and unvested performance share awards was 1.5 million. However, these items were not included in the computation of diluted loss per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020, since to do so would decrease the loss per share. On an adjusted diluted outstanding share basis, inclusion of the effect of dilutive securities results in diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 745.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.







































































The Company has presented forward-looking statements regarding adjusted EPS, organic revenue decline, net EBIT decrementals, adjusted corporate expense and adjusted free cash flow conversion, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts, expenses, income or cash flows from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures are a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period, including but not limited to the high variability of the net mark-to-market adjustments and the effect of foreign currency exchange fluctuations. Our fiscal 2020 fourth quarter guidance for organic revenue decline also excludes the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available and management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's full year 2020 GAAP financial results.



3. Organic Growth Reconciliation







































































































































The components of the changes in net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2020 versus the three months ended June 30, 2019, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):















































































(in millions) Net Sales for the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

Acquisitions

Foreign Currency

Organic Growth

Net Sales for the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020











Building Solutions North America $ 2,327

$ -

-

$ 2,327

$ -

-

$ (8)

-

$ (299)

-13%

$ 2,020

-13%











Building Solutions EMEA/LA 922

6

1%

928

12

1%

(44)

-5%

(140)

-15%

756

-18%











Building Solutions Asia Pacific 691

-

-

691

2

-

(19)

-3%

(86)

-12%

588

-15%











Total field 3,940

6

-

3,946

14

-

(71)

-2%

(525)

-13%

3,364

-15%











Global Products 2,511

(6)

-

2,505

2

-

(16)

-1%

(512)

-20%

1,979

-21%











Total net sales $ 6,451

$ -

-

$ 6,451

$ 16

-

$ (87)

-1%

$ (1,037)

-16%

$ 5,343

-17%















































































The components of the changes in net sales for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 versus the nine months ended June 30, 2019, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):















































































(in millions) Net Sales for the Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2019

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the

Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2019

Acquisitions

Foreign Currency

Organic Growth

Net Sales for the Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2020











Building Solutions North America $ 6,630

$ (2)

-

$ 6,628

$ -

-

$ (10)

-

$ (256)

-4%

$ 6,362

-4%











Building Solutions EMEA/LA 2,707

(17)

-1%

2,690

27

1%

(102)

-4%

(81)

-3%

2,534

-6%











Building Solutions Asia Pacific 1,932

-

-

1,932

6

-

(39)

-2%

(157)

-8%

1,742

-10%











Total field 11,269

(19)

-

11,250

33

-

(151)

-1%

(494)

-4%

10,638

-6%











Global Products 6,425

(21)

-

6,404

5

-

(26)

-

(658)

-10%

5,725

-11%











Total net sales $ 17,694

$ (40)

-

$ 17,654

$ 38

-

$ (177)

-1%

$ (1,152)

-7%

$16,363

-8%















































































The components of the changes in segment EBITA and EBIT for the three months ended June 30, 2020 versus the three months ended June 30, 2019, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):















































































(in millions) Adjusted Segment EBITA / EBIT for the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Adjusted Base Segment

EBITA / EBIT for the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

Acquisitions

Foreign Currency

Organic Growth

Adjusted Segment

EBITA / EBIT for

the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2020











Building Solutions North America $ 310

$ -

-

$ 310

$ -

-

$ (1)

-

$ 2

1%

$ 311

-











Building Solutions EMEA/LA 103

-

-

103

2

2%

(7)

-7%

(36)

-35%

62

-40%











Building Solutions Asia Pacific 98

-

-

98

-

-

(1)

-1%

(5)

-5%

92

-6%











Total field 511

-

-

511

2

-

(9)

-2%

(39)

-8%

465

-9%











Global Products 481

-

-

481

(1)

-

(4)

-1%

(91)

-19%

385

-20%











Total adjusted segment EBITA 992

-

-

992

$ 1

-

$ (13)

-1%

$ (130)

-13%

850

-14%















































































Corporate expenses (90)

-





(90)

























(48)

47%











Amortization of intangible assets (93)

-





(93)

























(95)

-2%











Total adjusted EBIT $ 809

$ -





$ 809

























$ 707

-13%















































































The components of the changes in segment EBITA and EBIT for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 versus the nine months ended June 30, 2019, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):















































































(in millions) Adjusted Segment EBITA / EBIT for the

Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2019

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Adjusted Base Segment

EBITA / EBIT for the

Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2019

Acquisitions

Foreign Currency

Organic Growth

Adjusted Segment

EBITA / EBIT for

the Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2020











Building Solutions North America $ 822

$ -

-

$ 822

$ -

-

$ (1)

-

$ 2

-

$ 823

-











Building Solutions EMEA/LA 261

(1)

-

260

5

2%

(16)

-6%

(12)

-5%

237

-9%











Building Solutions Asia Pacific 240

-

-

240

1

-

(2)

-1%

(10)

-4%

229

-5%











Total field 1,323

(1)

-

1,322

6

-

(19)

-1%

(20)

-2%

1,289

-3%











Global Products 930

(1)

-

929

(2)

-

(7)

-1%

(115)

-12%

805

-13%











Total adjusted segment EBITA 2,253

(2)

-

2,251

$ 4

-

$ (26)

-1%

$ (135)

-6%

2,094

-7%















































































Corporate expenses (287)

-





(287)

























(211)

26%











Amortization of intangible assets (288)

-





(288)

























(288)

-











Total adjusted EBIT $ 1,678

$ (2)





$ 1,676

























$ 1,595

-5%











4. Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation









































































































































The Company's press release contains financial information regarding free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion, which are non-GAAP performance measures. Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow excludes special items, as included in the table below, because these cash flows are not considered to be directly related to its underlying businesses. Adjusted free cash flow conversion is defined as adjusted free cash flow divided by adjusted net income. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash.







































































The following is the three months and nine months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 reconciliation of free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion for continuing operations (unaudited):







































































(in billions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2019



































Cash provided by operating activities from continuing

operations $ 0.8

$ 0.6

$ 1.5

$ 0.7



































Capital expenditures (0.1)

(0.1)

(0.3)

(0.4)



































Reported free cash flow 0.7

0.5

1.2

0.3























































































Adjusting items:

































































Transaction/integration costs -

0.1

0.2

0.2



































Restructuring payments -

-

0.1

0.1



































Nonrecurring tax refunds -

-

(0.6)

-



































Total adjusting items * 0.1

0.1

(0.3)

0.3



































Adjusted free cash flow $ 0.8

$ 0.6

$ 0.9

$ 0.6







































































































Adjusted net income from continuing operations

































































attributable to JCI $ 0.5

$ 0.6

$ 1.1

$ 1.1



































Adjusted free cash flow conversion



160%





100%





82%





55%







































































































* May not sum due to rounding

































































5. Net Debt to EBITDA





































































































































The Company provides financial information regarding net debt to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The Company believes the total net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is useful to understanding the Company's financial condition as it provides a review of the extent to which the Company relies on external debt financing for its funding and is a measure of risk to its shareholders. The following is the June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 calculation of net debt to adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):







































































(in millions) June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020



















































Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 2,423

$ 1,430



















































Long-term debt 5,671

5,640



















































Total debt 8,094

7,070



















































Less: cash and cash equivalents 2,342

1,006



















































Total net debt $ 5,752

$ 6,064























































































































Last twelve months adjusted EBITDA $ 3,223

$ 3,326























































































































Total net debt to adjusted EBITDA 1.8x

1.8x























































































































The following is the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 reconciliation of income from continuing operations to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP performance measures (unaudited):





































































(in millions) Last Twelve Months

Ended

June 30, 2020

Last Twelve Months

Ended

March 31, 2020



















































Income from continuing operations $ 959

$ 1,306



















































Income tax benefit (550)

(310)



















































Net financing charges 217

278



















































EBIT 626

1,274



















































Adjusting items:

























































Transaction costs 4

7



















































Integration costs 214

267



















































Net mark-to-market adjustments 780

639



















































Restructuring and impairment costs 783

408



















































Tax indemnification reserve release -

(226)



















































Environmental reserve -

140



















































Adjusted EBIT (1) 2,407

2,509



















































Depreciation and amortization 816

817



















































Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 3,223

$ 3,326























































































































(1) The Company's definition of adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA excludes special items because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its businesses. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.

6. Income Taxes





































































































































The Company's effective tax rate from continuing operations before consideration of transaction/integration costs, net mark-to-market adjustments, environmental reserve, tax indemnification reserve release, restructuring and impairment costs, loss on extinguishment of debt and discrete tax items for the three and nine months ending June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019 is approximately 13.5%.





































































7. Restructuring and Impairment Costs





































































































































The three months ended June 30, 2020 include restructuring and impairment costs of $610 million related to workforce reductions, asset impairments and goodwill impairments related to the Company's retail business. The nine months ended June 30, 2020 include restructuring and impairment costs of $783 million related primarily to workforce reductions, plant closures, asset impairments, and indefinite-lived intangible asset and goodwill impairments related to the Company's retail business. The three and nine months ended June 30, 2019 include restructuring and impairment costs of $235 million related to the impairment of a Global Products business classified as held for sale.





































































8. Leases

































































On October 1, 2019, the Company adopted ASU 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)," which requires recognition of operating leases as a lease asset and liabilities on the balance sheet. The adoption of the new guidance resulted in recognition of a right-of-use asset and related lease liabilities of $1.1 billion.



