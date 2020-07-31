Johnson Controls Launches OpenBlue

CORK, Ireland, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart and sustainable buildings, is launching OpenBlue – a complete suite of connected solutions and services that combine the Company's 135 years of building expertise with cutting-edge technology. This open digital platform, when integrated with Johnson Controls core building systems and enhanced by Fortune 100 technology partners, will make shared spaces safer, more agile and more sustainable.

Johnson Controls OpenBlue is the culmination of years of research and development by the Company's industry-leading engineers and data scientists around the globe, to create the 'blueprint for the future' to guide smart, sustainable buildings. The new suite of connected solutions enables previously unimaginable occupant experiences, respectful safety and security, and impactful sustainability, driven by cutting-edge connected technology.

Connectivity is critical to achieve this goal: building systems must work together and communicate to be effective. OpenBlue was designed with agility, flexibility and scalability in mind, to enable buildings to become dynamic spaces. In leveraging the OpenBlue platform, customers will be able to manage operations more systemically, delivering buildings that have memory, intelligence and unique identity. The platform infuses the OpenBlue suite of solutions and services with award-winning artificial intelligence (AI), combining data from both inside and outside of buildings.

"How we interact with our environments and how buildings and shared spaces are managed for safety and sustainability is top of mind everywhere, and now more than ever we recognize how complex these systems are. Johnson Controls has been making buildings efficient and safe for 135 years, and this year, our obligation to deliver comprehensive, best in class solutions to our customers has never been more important," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO, Johnson Controls. "The launch of OpenBlue reflects how we think buildings are evolving from inflexible assets to dynamic resources. As a result, this is a critical element of our business strategy, enabling us to lead customers around the world to the solutions and services required to transform their spaces for the future."

OPENBLUE SOLUTIONS

By combining traditionally separate systems, OpenBlue will enable the connection of every part of a building to create new possibilities for smarter, more efficient and sustainable spaces.

OpenBlue customers will be able to:

Respond with dynamic flexibility. OpenBlue will enable buildings to switch into different modes to address various critical situations. Modes can include management of building access, air flow, elevator movement, door locks, lighting, and open collaboration, as well as other environmental and safety settings.

Deploy COVID-19 solutions. OpenBlue connects Johnson Controls products, technology and services to help customers get back to work as safely and efficiently as possible. These solutions and services include contact tracing, social distance monitoring, thermal cameras, clean air, touchless environments, compliance and reporting management, energy optimization, advanced safety monitoring and more.

Select from tiered services for their needs. OpenBlue will contain a suite of tiered, AI-infused service solutions delivering advanced capabilities such as remote diagnostics, predictive maintenance, advanced risk assessments, compliance monitoring and more.

Security at the center of the solutions. OpenBlue was designed with safety at its core and will enable customers to access secure by design solutions. Each of the OpenBlue offerings are developed with robust design protocols for security and privacy process.

Increase energy savings and improve indoor air quality (IAQ). By connecting HVAC equipment with new data and AI, users of the platform can expect 20-60 percent cost savings by optimizing the performance of the full HVAC system across energy costs and IAQ parameters.

DIGITAL PLATFORM AND PARTNERSHIPS

Johnson Controls OpenBlue platform brings together traditional operational technology, existing IT systems and cloud applications infused with AI and cutting-edge technology such as digital twins, enabling insight, integration and collaboration. OpenBlue will enable operating technologies to seamlessly communicate and integrate across a broad range of systems.

"Connectivity is the key to making buildings work harder for us," said Mike Ellis, executive vice president, chief customer and digital officer, Johnson Controls. "This new suite of solutions will enable previously unimaginable outcomes for our customers by connecting buildings to unique software capabilities, providing insight to deliver high customer value. We are partnering with a number of leading technology companies and thought leaders in various sectors to roll-out tailored solutions in the coming months."

A NEW JOHNSON CONTROLS BRAND

"The launch of OpenBlue is a radical approach to dynamic spaces," said Phil Clement, vice president and chief marketing officer, Johnson Controls. "The brand identity was created with a number of factors in mind: Open refers to an optimistic future and the platform's open architecture to enable products to work with various solutions. The color blue is core to Johnson Controls branding for the past 135 years and gives a nod to our strong heritage in the buildings space."

OpenBlue technology experts will lead proprietary 'OpenBlue – Blueprint of the Future' customer workshops, thought leadership webinars and insight sessions to help customers reimagine the possibilities of built environments and map out capabilities for spaces and places to power a unique customer mission.

Johnson Controls partners with global Fortune 100 companies to bring together leading expertise with open data platforms, leading software applications and AI, core building systems and smart edge devices. The new technology ecosystem delivers new vision, while reimagining the future of workplaces, including hospitals, schools, stadiums, cities and more.

To read more about OpenBlue and stay updated as new solutions roll out, please visit: JohnsonControls.com/OpenBlue.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 105,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, YORK®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

