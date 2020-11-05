Johnson Controls Launches New Tailored Service Offerings for Remote Building Management across Middle East and Africa

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) the global leader for smart and sustainable buildings, today announces the launch of a new flexible service suite to its customers in Middle East & Africa. The new service suite will leverage Johnson Controls OpenBlue1 digital technology to power remote and contactless services, in combination with its 130-years of expertise in green building services. With more than 20 unique customizable options to cater to rising demands for Smart, Healthier, and Safer buildings, the new offering will be available in Middle East and Africa from October 2020.

To address the needs of the Middle East & Africa market, the new unique service suite offers flexibility and brings digital capabilities to front line service delivery personnel and customers. These enhanced capabilities allow the remote monitoring and management of a comprehensive range of HVAC, controls and fire under any circumstances, including emergencies and during a pandemic. The new service suite is underpinned by significant investments in cybersecurity by Johnson Controls, which has earned the internationally recognized ISASecure® Secure Development Lifecycle Assurance certification for its product development practices.

"Touchless remote services, flexible infrastructure and focus on sustainability are developing needs in today's rapidly changing market landscape" said Rolando Furlong vice president and general manager, Middle East and Africa, Johnson Controls. "Our enhanced comprehensive services will deliver superior value to our customers, optimizing operating costs and providing peace of mind"

The New Flexible Service Suite, Driven by Artificial Intelligence:

By providing more enhanced offerings, customers can select service tiers that best meet their needs from a comprehensive suite of service solutions across four tiers: Optimum, Expert, Enhanced or Essential.

Our OpenBlue infused capabilities include:

Remote operating and management of HVAC, controls as well as fire in real time to ensure equipment performance and uptime.

Round-the-clock connectivity with our subject matter experts.

Access to automated, on-demand equipment condition reports for active and real-time diagnostics

Use of predictive analytics to further improve energy consumption and maintain overall system performance. In addition, it allows for proactive planning processes, performance indexing, and provides roadmaps for further enhancements.

Globally, the building services space presents a $150 billion opportunity that continues to grow across industries. Johnson Controls direct footprint with of over 16,000 experienced service technicians gives the company a significant opportunity to respond to and address the local service needs of its customers for safety, security, comfort, efficiency, and performance in an effective and timely manner.

[1] Johnson Controls OpenBlue platform brings together traditional operational technology, existing IT systems and cloud applications infused with artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technology, enabling insight, integration and collaboration. Through OpenBlue, operating technologies can seamlessly communicate and integrate across a broad range of systems, thus making possible many functionalities including contact capabilities, touchless buildings and safe environments.

