Johnson Controls Launches New Flexible Service Offerings for Remote Building Management across Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) the global leader for smart and sustainable buildings, today announces the launch of a new flexible service suite to its customers in Asia Pacific. The new service suite will leverage Johnson Controls OpenBlue[1] digital technology to power remote and contactless services, in combination with its 130-years of expertise in green building services. With more than 20 unique customizable options to cater to rising demands for adaptable, healthier, and safer buildings, the new offering will be available in Asia Pacific from October.

A Johnson Controls survey, conducted in 2020, revealed that unplanned downtime and equipment failure are the two biggest issues for its customers in Asia Pacific, while minimizing downtime is a top priority for them. This correlates with the finding in the same survey that the majority preferred remotely monitored systems that continually monitor and analyze asset health and performance. However, concerns over budget, cyber security and the lack of understanding of digital services are the top three barriers to adopting digital enabled remote services.

To address the needs of the Asia Pacific market, the new service suite offers flexibility and brings digital capabilities to front line service delivery personnel and customers. These enhanced capabilities allow the remote monitoring and management of a comprehensive range of HVAC, fire protection, and security services under any circumstances, including emergencies and during a pandemic. The new service suite is underpinned by significant investments in cybersecurity by Johnson Controls, which has earned the internationally recognized ISASecure® Secure Development Lifecycle Assurance certification for its product development practices.

"As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have observed a greater emphasis on ensuring safety, maintaining social distancing, and enhancing occupants' wellness in buildings, while balancing the need for energy efficiency. There is also a rising trend to retrofit equipment to manage new ventilation loads, given the increased emphasis for cleaner indoor air quality," said Swarup Biswas, vice president, Customer Solutions, Asia Pacific, Johnson Controls. "Our expanded flexible service suite – bringing together remote expertise, our front line service delivery personnel and our new OpenBlue technology -- is timely and comes with many service components that suit customers' unique needs. Such flexibility will allay customers' concerns over costly infrastructure overhaul and allow them to adopt digital-enabled remote services at their own pace."

The New Flexible Service Suite, Driven by Artificial Intelligence

Under the new service suite, building owners can choose from four tiers: Optimum, Expert, Enhanced or Essential. The increased capabilities include:

Remote management of HVAC, fire and security services in real time to ensure equipment performance and uptime availability

Access to round-the-clock, direct availability of remote expert team

Access to automated, on-demand equipment condition reports for active and real-time diagnostics

Use of predictive analytics to further improve energy consumption and enhance system performance analysis. In addition, it allows for proactive planning processes, performance indexing, and provides roadmaps for upgrading.

Globally, the building services space presents a $150 billion opportunity that continues to grow across industries. Johnson Controls direct footprint with of over 16,000 experienced service technicians gives the company a significant opportunity to respond to and address the local service needs of its customers for safety, security, comfort, efficiency, and performance in an effective and timely manner.

[1] Johnson Controls OpenBlue platform brings together traditional operational technology, existing IT systems and cloud applications infused with artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technology, enabling insight, integration and collaboration. Through OpenBlue, operating technologies can seamlessly communicate and integrate across a broad range of systems, thus making possible many functionalities including contact capabilities, touchless buildings and safe environments.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 105,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, YORK®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.sg or follow on Johnson Controls APAC LinkedIn page .

SOURCE Johnson Controls