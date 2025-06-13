Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’146 -1.4%  SPI 16’769 -1.4%  Dow 42’198 -1.8%  DAX 23’516 -1.1%  Euro 0.9369 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’290 -1.3%  Gold 3’433 1.4%  Bitcoin 85’783 0.1%  Dollar 0.8119 0.2%  Öl 74.9 6.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Sandoz124359842Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sika41879292Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Tesla11448018Partners Group2460882
Top News
200-Tage-Linie - eines der wichtigsten Hilfsmittel der Charttechnik
Small Cap-Aktien vor der Trendwende? Der Juni könnte ein guter Einstiegszeitpunkt sein
KW 24: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
NVIDIA-Aktie unter Druck? Diese KI-Aktie rückt nun in den Fokus einiger Milliardäre
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Das sagen ehemalige Tesla-Mitarbeiter über Elon Musks Arbeitskultur
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

14.06.2025 01:36:37

Johnson Controls Authorizes Additional $9 Bln Share Repurchase Program

Johnson Controls International
58.70 CHF -7.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) announced that its board of directors has approved a new $9 billion share repurchase authorization.

This adds to the $1.1 billion that remained from the company's 2021 authorization as of the end of its second fiscal quarter.

Friday, JCI closed at $101.97, down 1.57%, and is currently trading after hours at $104.08, up 2.07% on the NYSE.

Nachrichten zu Johnson Controls International PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten