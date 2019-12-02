Johnson Controls appoints new leadership team in Southeast Asia to capture growing demand for smart buildings

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls, a global leader in building technologies and solutions, is growing its presence in Southeast Asia with appointments of senior leadership to increase the company's foothold in the region's smart buildings market.

"Southeast Asia region offers dynamic growth opportunities for Johnson Controls," said Visal Leng, president, Asia Pacific. "To meet the region's high demands for infrastructure development, city resilience and appetite for innovation, Johnson Controls is committed to build a strong leadership presence and team to power our customers and business partners for sustainable growth."

New appointments to the Johnson Controls leadership team in Southeast Asia include:

Alvin Ng, vice p resident , Digital Solutions, Asia Pacific . Based in Singapore , Alvin will be driving Johnson Controls' digital growth strategy for the region. The new Digital Solutions team in Asia Pacific brings together Johnson Controls' building domain expertise, as well as its research and development in the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence to address digital transformation of built environments.

David Kirubi, general manager for transformation, Asia Pacific, based in Singapore. An industry veteran with strong execution focus, David is responsible for strengthening the company's leadership position in the SEA market and overseeing company transformation across Asia Pacific.

Adis Peukpattanaruks, general manager, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia. Based in Bangkok, Adis has deep knowledge about the building technologies industry in this region and will be responsible for executing go-to-market strategies in these fast-growing countries.

Jack Yeo, country general manager, Philippines. With extensive experience in leading commercial teams within the U.S. and Asia, Jack has in-depth knowledge of the Philippines market and has worked in one of the country's largest conglomerates as a senior leader. He will be instrumental in gaining market share in the Philippines, a high-growth market for Johnson Controls.

These additions complete the Johnson Controls leadership team in Southeast Asia, which also include Hendrikus Gozali, country general manager, Indonesia, andFam Wee Chean, country general manager, Malaysia. Both Hendrikus and Wee Chean, veterans in the built environment industry, are working with local teams to expand Johnson Controls capabilities and accelerate growth in these markets.

Industry Recognition

Besides securing several major customer wins in the commercial sectors including major banks, education institutions and real estate companies, Johnson Controls digital solutions have rapidly gained recognition by prominent industry bodies. Notable global industry accolades include:

Ranked as a "Leader in integrated IoT platforms for smart buildings" by Verdantix, an independent research and consulting firm in environment, health, safety and quality, operational excellence and smart buildings.

Named "IoT Innovator of the Year" in 2019 from IoT Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global IoT market.

Won the "Most Intelligent Building - Corporate Headquarters" IBcon Digie Award for its groundbreaking work on Bee'ah's new headquarters in the UAE.

Alvin Ng, vice president, Digital Solutions, Asia Pacificsaid: "Johnson Controls is solving the disparate data problem in highly complex built environments and creating common, structured data depositories on which innovative applications can be built at scale. This is very powerful as it enables us to learn, live, work, and play in our buildings and cities in new, better and more sustainable ways."

The suite of digital solutions Johnson Controls offers includes connected equipment services, central plant optimization, enterprise management, digital vault, assurance series, converged cyber-physical security and false alarm reduction service.

