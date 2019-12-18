18.12.2019 00:39:00

Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Unpaid Overtime Lawsuit Against AAY SECURITY LLC to Recover for AAY's Alleged Violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide plaintiff's law firm with experience representing employees in lawsuits against employers who fail to compensate workers in accordance with federal and state laws. Johnson // Becker represents several individuals who allege they were required to arrive to work before their scheduled shifts as security guards and work off-the-clock. Furthermore, they allege AAY Security LLC failed to properly pay weekly training hours thereby failing to include all hours worked while calculating their applicable overtime pay.

Johnson // Becker, PLLC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Johnson // Becker, PLLC)

AAY Security LLC, is located in Port Arthur Texas, and describes itself as an "armed and unarmed security company that is focused on providing top-tier, highly trained, professional security officers to petrochemical, refinery, and maritime facilities." AAY Security LLC, employed Plaintiffs as security guards and supervisors. Plaintiffs allege they were not paid for all time worked. Further, Plaintiffs allege they were underpaid their training hours because AAY Security LLC, improperly calculated their hours worked. Under the Fair Labor Standards Act every employer, as defined by the Act, must pay all non-exempt employees at the overtime premium rate of one and one-half times their regular rate of pay for all hours worked. 29 U.S.C. § 207(a)(1).

Jacob R. Rusch of Johnson // Becker is counsel of record. He exclusively handles plaintiff's employment law cases, with a focus on collective actions under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Recently, he successfully litigated a multi-million dollar misclassification case against Velocity Express, LLC, et al. with founding partner Timothy J. Becker. The 8-year litigation was brought on behalf of misclassified delivery drivers in California.

To learn more about Johnson // Becker's unpaid overtime lawsuits, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review, visit Johnson // Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/unpaid-wages/flsa-overtime-wage-hour-lawsuits/ or contact Johnson // Becker at (800) 279-6386.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--becker-pllc-files-unpaid-overtime-lawsuit-against-aay-security-llc-to-recover-for-aays-alleged-violations-of-the-fair-labor-standards-act-300976545.html

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17.12.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
17.12.19
Palladium überwindet erstmals die 2.000 USD-Marke
17.12.19
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen - Indizes mit physical settlement
17.12.19
SMI meldet sich eindrucksvoll zurück
17.12.19
Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikate auf verschiedene Indizes
16.12.19
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.12.19
Mit welcher Zinskurve gelingt die beste Wachstumsprognose?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warren Buffetts zehn bedeutendste Beteiligungen: So viel Dividende werfen sie an nur einem Tag ab
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Credit Suisse mit neuen Beschattungsvorwürfen konfrontiert
Entwicklung von Fevipiprant - Novartis-Aktien nach enttäuschenden Studien-Daten volatil
Neuer Mac Pro - für denselben Preis bekommt man einen Tesla
US-Börsen weiter auf Rekordjagd -- SMI geht nach neuem Allzeithoch im Plus in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet Tag höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Tesla-Internetzugang bald nicht mehr kostenlos
Hohe Franken-Bewertung: SNB will Geldpolitik im Gesamtinteresse des Landes machen
Wall Street letztlich leicht im Plus -- SMI beendet Handel marginal leichter -- DAX mit deutlichen Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Howard Marks: Diese Folgen hätte eine Wiederwahl Trumps für die Aktienmärkte

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich leicht im Plus -- SMI beendet Handel marginal leichter -- DAX mit deutlichen Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Dienstag etwas leichter. In Deutschland war der Abwärtsdruck grösser. Anleger an der Wall Street agierten mit Vorsicht. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Dienstag aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;