SMI 10’707 1.8%  SPI 13’364 1.7%  Dow 31’622 2.2%  DAX 14’013 1.6%  Euro 1.1015 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’706 1.9%  Gold 1’733 -0.1%  Bitcoin 44’875 9.6%  Dollar 0.9138 0.6%  Öl 64.6 -2.0% 
01.03.2021 17:54:00

John Walden Named Chair of Cara's Board of Directors

CHICAGO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cara, an industry-leading workforce development agency headquartered in Chicago, formally announced today the appointment of John Walden to Chair of their Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"We are honored to have John take lead of our Board of Directors," said Maria Kim, President & CEO of Cara. "As we embark on our 30th anniversary year, we are in an exciting period of reflection and growth as an organization. Under John's helm, we are primed to leverage a strong organizational foundation including diverse revenue sources, amazing board and staff leadership, a thriving mission, and three decades of insight to help employers and organizations across the country build a more inclusive economy. His appointment marks a new and exciting chapter for us."

Walden is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Inversion, Inc., a strategy consultancy, and has been at the forefront of multi-channel, consumer-driven retail in the United States and United Kingdom for the past 20 years. He has held leadership positions in companies that include FTD Companies; Home Retail Group (UK); Best Buy Co.; and Peapod. Early in his career, Walden served as an executive for XL/Datacomp, Inc., the business led by Cara founder Tom Owens.  He currently serves as Chairman of YO! Group, an Asian food and restaurant business operating in the UK and North America, and has chaired several other growth-oriented retailers.

"I am deeply privileged to serve as the new Board Chair," said Walden. "This is a significant moment for Cara as we mark a milestone, while also looking to the future of this mission. Cara impacts thousands of lives each year and will impact countless more as our society awakens to the responsibility and reward of lifting up our most vulnerable people. I look forward to working with this Board, which is filled with a talented group of leaders, and the exceptional Cara staff and partners as we continue to scale and meet the growing demand for this work."

In addition, Andrea O'Leary, PhD, has been named Vice Chair to the Board. O'Leary is a Senior Director, Culture & Change for Aon Corporation and is responsible for the colleague experience and aligning culture with the values of the firm. She also is a strong advocate for Diversity Equity and Inclusion and leads a North America Black Business Resource Group Leadership team comprised of executive and senior leaders across Aon. Prior to Aon, O'Leary worked at CareerBuilder, LLC as a Human Capital external consultant and product leader, as well as at United Airlines and International Survey Research. She has served on Cara's Board of Directors for two years.

This appointment coincides with eight new members joining Cara's Board, bringing the total to 24 Directors for the 2021 term.

To view a complete list of new and returning members, please visit http://www.carachicago.org/Board2021  

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-walden-named-chair-of-caras-board-of-directors-301237598.html

SOURCE Cara Chicago

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:04 BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE focus bringt aktuelle Themen auf den Punkt!
10:28 «Gespenstischer» Monatsausklang
09:42 Vontobel: derimail - 45% Barriere | 5% Coupon p.a. | Callable BRC auf Schweizer Aktien
26.02.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
26.02.21 Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
25.02.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
mehr

Am 1. Februar 2020 startet Lucas Bruggeman als neuer CEO der BX Swiss AG in einem noch vollen Büro. Das änderte sich sehr schnell und das gesamte BX Swiss Team befand sich im Homeoffice. Heute bei BX Swiss TV zieht Lucas Bruggeman Bilanz von seinem ersten Jahr und gibt Einblicke was die Partner, Kunden, Privatanleger und Zuschauer in den nächsten Monaten erwarten können.

Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Musk sorgt mit Tweet für Blutbad am Kryptomarkt - und verliert 15 Milliarden US-Dollar an einem Tag
"The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry: Dem Tesla-Papier könnte ein Sturz auf unter 100 US-Dollar bevorstehen
Clean Power Capital will an der NASDAQ durchstarten
Bitcoin setzt Talfahrt fort
Rally voraus: Experten optimistisch für Rohstoff-Bullenmarkt
Verdient Tesla mehr Geld mit Bitcoin als mit Elektroautos?
Santhera-Aktie stärker: Positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Studie zu Mukoviszidose
SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Charlie Mungers Depot: So investiert Warren Buffetts-Vize im vierten Quartal 2020
Goldpreis zum Jahresauftakt schwach: Ende der Gold-Rally?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit