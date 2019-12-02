02.12.2019 22:45:00

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Declares Monthly Distribution and Capital Gain Distribution

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The John Hancock closed-end Premium Dividend Fund declared its monthly distribution and capital gain distribution today as follows:

Monthly & Capital Gain Distribution Dates

Declaration Date:

December 2, 2019

Ex Date:

December 11, 2019

Record Date:

December 12, 2019

Payment Date:

December 19, 2019

 

Ticker

Fund Name

Distribution
Per Share

Change From
Previous
Distribution

Market Price as
of 11/29/2019

Annualized
Current
Distribution Rate
at Market

PDT

Premium Dividend Fund

$0.0975

-

$16.99

6.89%

 

Ticker

Fund Name

Long-term Capital Gain
Distribution Per Share

PDT

Premium Dividend Fund

$0.0340

 

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
Premium Dividend Fund (the "Fund") declared its monthly distribution pursuant to the Fund's managed distribution plan (the "PDT Plan"). Under the PDT Plan, the Fund makes monthly distributions of an amount equal to $0.0975 per share. This amount will be paid monthly until further notice.  

Distributions under the PDT Plan may consist of net investment income, net realized long-term capital gains, net realized short-term capital gains and, to the extent necessary, return of capital.

The Fund may also make additional distributions (i) for purposes of not incurring federal income tax on investment company taxable income and net capital gain of the Fund, if any, not included in such regular distributions and (ii) for purposes of not incurring federal excise tax on ordinary income and capital gain net income, if any, not included in such regular monthly distributions.

The Board may amend the terms of the PDT Plan or terminate the PDT Plan at any time.

*****

A portion of a Fund's current distribution may include sources other than net investment income, including a return of capital. Investors should understand that a return of capital is not a distribution from income or gains of a Fund. As required under the Investment Company Act of 1940, a notice with the estimated components of the distribution will be sent to shareholders at the time of payment if it does not consist solely of net investment income. Such notice will also be posted to the Funds' website at www.jhinvestments.com. The notice should not be used to prepare tax returns as the estimates indicated in the notice may differ from the ultimate federal income tax characterization of distributions. After the end of each calendar year, investors will be sent a Form 1099-DIV informing them how to report distributions received during that year for federal income tax purposes.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

About John Hancock Financial and Manulife Financial
John Hancock is a division of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people achieve their dreams and aspirations by putting customers' needs first and providing the right advice and solutions. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States and as Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were over CAD$1.1 trillion (US$877 billion) as of June 30, 2019. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports approximately 10 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans, and education savings plans. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-hancock-premium-dividend-fund-declares-monthly-distribution-and-capital-gain-distribution-300967712.html

SOURCE John Hancock Investment Management

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:11
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
14:10
Vontobel: Adventsspecial 1: Das Weihnachtsgeschäft brummt
14:00
SMI im Plus – Schmolz + Bickenbach im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
13:47
Gold gibt Gewinne wieder ab
13:23
Jahresendrallye auf der Kippe
10:40
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:02
SMI lässt Kontakt nicht abreissen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14:51
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
SMI im Plus – Schmolz + Bickenbach im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Prognosen für 2019: Diese Experten hatten im Rückblick recht
SMI schliesst nach Rekordhoch klar im Minus -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- DAX fällt letztlich unter 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit Aufschlägen
Hank Paulson: Zwangsdelisting chinesischer Unternehmen von US-Börsen hätte weitreichende Folgen
Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktionäre kreuzen im Vorfeld der GV medial die Klingen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
ams-Aktie steigt: ams verfügt über gut 27 Prozent der OSRAM-Aktien
November 2019: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
SIX setzt S+B-Aktie wegen der anstehenden GV vorläufig vom Handel aus
Apples AirPods: Experte rechnet mit Nachfrageüberhang zu Weihnachten
November 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst nach Rekordhoch klar im Minus -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- DAX fällt letztlich unter 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit Aufschlägen
Trump-Tweet belastet: Der heimische Markt brach am Montag ein. Auch der DAX rutschte tief ins Minus. Die US-Börsen gaben ebenfalls nach. Zum Wochenstart ging es für die asiatischen Indizes bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;