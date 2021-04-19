 John Hancock Closed-End Funds Release Earnings Data | 19.04.21 | finanzen.ch
19.04.2021 22:25:00

John Hancock Closed-End Funds Release Earnings Data

BOSTON, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The two John Hancock Closed-End Funds listed in the table below announced earnings1 for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The same data for the comparable three month period ended March 31, 2020 is also available below.

Three Months Ended 03/31/21

Ticker

Fund Name

Current Fiscal Year End

Net Investment Income

Per Common Share

NAV

Total Managed Assets


Total Net Assets

HEQ

Hedged Equity & Income Fund

12/31

$1,349,680

$0.110

$13.19

$161,255,912


$161,255,912

BTO

Financial Opportunities Fund

 12/31

$2,952,181

$0.157

$36.53

$810,838,741

*

$685,838,741










Three Months Ended 03/31/20

Ticker

Fund Name

Current Fiscal Year End

Net Investment Income

Per Common Share

NAV

Total Managed Assets


Total Net Assets

HEQ

Hedged Equity & Income Fund

12/31

$1,402,263

$0.115

$11.26

$137,774,720


$137,774,720

BTO

Financial Opportunities Fund

 12/31

$2,984,321

$0.160

$18.61

$472,783,628

*

$347,783,628










*Total managed assets include assets attributable to borrowings under a Liquidity Agreement

1 Earnings refer to net investment income, which is comprised of the Fund's interest and dividend income, less expenses. Earnings presented represent past earnings and there is no guarantee of future results.

Amounts distributed by the Funds may vary from the earnings shown above and will be announced in separate press releases. Up-to-date distribution rate information is available on John Hancock Investment Management's web site at www.jhinvestments.com by clicking on "Closed-End Funds" under the "Daily Prices" tab.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

About John Hancock Financial and Manulife Financial

John Hancock is a division of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people achieve their dreams and aspirations by putting customers' needs first and providing the right advice and solutions. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States and as Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were over CAD$1.3 trillion (US$1.02 trillion) as of December 31, 2020. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports approximately 10 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans, and education savings plans. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-hancock-closed-end-funds-release-earnings-data-301271887.html

SOURCE John Hancock Investment Management

﻿

