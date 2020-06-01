01.06.2020 17:15:00

John Fearless Launches Online Shop With Global Hop Varieties And More

NAPA, Calif., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New aromatic opportunities are being offered through John Fearless for breweries that want to expand their brewing options. South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, USA and German hops are newly available to purchase online via JohnFearless.com. This expanse of inventory offers a much wider selection to the small, medium, and large-sized businesses that purchase beverage-making supplies from John Fearless.

As a leader in the beverage supply industry, John Fearless works hard to ensure top products are available to breweries, wineries, distilleries and non-alcoholic beverages. Quality and unique ingredients are important for craft beverages. In addition to hops, John Fearless also carries a range of products including, Muntons Malt, Brewshield, WineShield, Structan, WLT 150, Milne Microdried fruits, Humuflor Hop Essence, and used wine and spirit oak barrels.

Modern hop varietals with tropical, fruit forward aromatics have been added to the website and are now available to order 24/7:

  • A number of South African hops are currently available including: Southern Passion, African Queen, Southern Star, Southern Tropic and Southern Sublime New Zealand hops sold by John Fearless include: Nelson Sauvin, Motueka, Taiheke, Wakatu™, Riwaka, and the soon to be released Hort4337 and more.
  • A wide selection of USA hops include: El Dorado, Azacca, Zappa, Centennial, Cascade and more.
  • Three hop varieties are available from Germany: Ariana (which offers a blackcurrant, grapefruit, geranium and vanilla aroma blend), Callista and Huell Melon
  • Ella™ is the flavor hop varietal available from Australia via JohnFearless.com, and it's highly versatile while containing floral aromatics (a common feature in noble European and Australian hops)

With a focus on finding unique options for small, medium, and large sized brewing companies, John Fearless is excited about their new options for hop varietal sales. Craft brewers can explore aroma profiles from around the world to find the right fit for their beer styles. Detailed information on sizing and pricing for orders is currently available on the John Fearless website on the individual products page.

About John Fearless Co: John Fearless is dedicated to bringing specialty hops, malts and more to the small brewing community. Items sourced from all over the world are brought directly to small businesses looking to craft bold flavors, complex brews and heady aromas. With over 20 years in the beverage industry, John Fearless offers specialty hops, hop aroma, malt, beer and wine stabilizers, finishing tannins, liquid flavor extracts, quality aged barrels, MicroDried® fruits and more.

 

SOURCE John Fearless Company

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 499.80
1.42 %
Alcon 61.88
1.38 %
Nestle 103.86
0.99 %
Givaudan 3’447.00
0.50 %
SGS 2’255.00
0.31 %
ABB 18.89
-2.05 %
Adecco Group 45.62
-2.25 %
Roche Hldg G 332.70
-2.51 %
Swiss Re 65.12
-3.10 %
CS Group 8.77
-3.96 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:00
a-new-era-of-efficiencies-and-innovation
29.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Comeback der Krisenverlierer?
29.05.20
Defensive Werte plötzlich wieder gefragt
29.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel? / Geberit – Ausbruch nach oben?
28.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien lagern in Carl Icahns Depot
Finanzexperte: Nur langfristig orientierte Anleger sollten jetzt noch am Markt einsteigen
Rohstoffe im Mai 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Bill und Melinda Gates - Aktien-Investitionen der Gates Stiftung
Wie stehen die Aussichten für eine Fortsetzung der Gold-Rally?
Kann das gut gehen? Buffett handelt gegen eigenen Rat
Konkurrenz für Apple Car Play: Huawei HiCar wird in BYD-Fahrzeugen verbaut
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 22: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Whistleblower am Unispital Zürich entlassen
Tesla bleibt auch zum Auftakt 2020 Marktführer bei Elektro-Autos

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische Leitindex sowie der deutsche Markt verzeichneten vor dem Wochenende Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB