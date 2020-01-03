03.01.2020 00:30:00

John B. Marion IV, a Named Partner in South Florida Law Firm, Pursues Full-Time Mediation Practice

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediator John B. Marion IV, who joins Upchurch Watson White & Max this week, began his legal career defending personal injury and wrongful death claims on behalf of insurance companies, manufacturers, institutional clients, public utilities and railroads. By 1987, he had become a shareholder in the law firm that hired him right out of law school.

The next year, he and some colleagues left the firm amicably to found Sellars, Marion & Bachi, P.A. During the course of his 37 years of practice, Mr. Marion has handled a wide variety of civil litigation matters, including injury cases for both plaintiffs and defendants, and other matters more contractual and commercial in nature.

Over time he focused his practice on litigating catastrophic injury, wrongful death and complex professional liability, commercial, insurance coverage and bad faith cases. In the personal injury arena, he has litigated and tried a wide variety of cases, including those arising from automobile, trucking and railroad accidents, tractor-trailer under-rides, product liability, premises liability, premises security, building and roadway construction accidents and electrical contact cases.

"John Marion brings a wealth of sophisticated legal experience to the table as he joins our specialty mediation practice," said John Upchurch, president of UWWM.  "We see a major role for John in his native West Palm Beach region and are proud and delighted to be able to offer his services to our clientele."

Before his career in law, Mr. Marion had a strictly Florida upbringing, growing up in West Palm Beach, earning an associate's degree from Palm Beach Junior College, a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Florida and a law degree from Nova University. Now, as a dispute resolution professional, he continues to help and mentor youth and young adults through the organizations that have meant and continue to mean the most to him, the Boy Scouts of America (the Gulf Stream Council) and Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity.

He is also a devoted family man. He said, "I have three remarkable adult children and an amazing wife of 34 years, who I adore and love to travel with." 

For more information or to schedule a mediation with John Marion, please contact case manager Norma Abreu at nabreu@uww-adr.com or (800) 863-1462.

About Upchurch Watson White & Max
A nationally leading mediation specialty firm, Upchurch Watson White & Max is known for facilitating reasonable agreements to resolve complex issues. From eight offices in Florida and Alabama, state Supreme Court-certified attorney mediators with wide-ranging specialties serve as court-appointed and privately employed mediators, arbitrators and third-party neutral case managers, implementing innovative methods of alternative dispute resolution across the country. On the web: uww.adr.com.

Media Contact:
Catherine Klasne
(386) 253-1560
cklasne@uww-adr.com

Related Images

florida-mediator-john-b-marion-iv.jpg
Florida Mediator John B. Marion, IV 
Before becoming a dispute resolution professional, Mr. Marion focused his practice on litigating all forms of serious personal injury, brain injury and wrongful death claims as well as legal malpractice, construction defect and all types of insurance-related matters, including bad faith and coverage disputes.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-b-marion-iv-a-named-partner-in-south-florida-law-firm-pursues-full-time-mediation-practice-300980665.html

SOURCE Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group

