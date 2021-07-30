John A. Friedline, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BRAWLEY, Calif., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John A. Friedline, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Family Physician for his outstanding contributions in the field of Medicine and his professional excellence at Imperial Valley Family Care Medical Group.

A Board-Certified Family Practitioner and Clinical Pathologist, Dr. John A. Friedline has accrued nearly 40 years of professional experience in the field of medicine. He is currently providing primary care through the Imperial Valley Family Care Medical Group as a member of the UC San Diego Health Physician Network.



Established in 1995, Imperial Valley Family Care Medical Group is a physician's multi-specialty group with 20 locations throughout the communities of Calexico El Centro Imperial and Brawley. The Group consists of an expert team of 50 physicians and medical practitioners dedicated to providing the highest standard of quality patient-centered care. Additionally, UC San Diego Health Physician Network is an alliance of health care providers based in San Diego, Riverside, and Imperial counties. Members of the network collaborate on developing shared systems, infrastructure, and quality initiatives to provide high-value health care in the region.



As a primary care physician, Dr. Friedline provides a range of acute, chronic, and preventive medical care services including routine checkups and illness diagnosis, treatment, and management. As a Pathologist, his additional skills contribute to disease diagnosis and treatment through knowledge gained by the laboratory application of the biologic, chemical, and physical sciences. He utilizes his love for the practice of family medicine and pathology encompassing lab work and performing autopsies to offer quality services.



Combined with his experiences in the aforementioned specialties, Dr. Friedline continues to demonstrate the highest level of professionalism and integrity when treating patients.



In light of his academic achievements, Dr. Friedline is a graduate of the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University. Following graduation, he went on to complete his residency in family medicine at UPMC – Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. He later completed a second residency in anatomic and clinical pathology at the Fisher Institute of Pathology of Shadyside Hospital, where he was the Chief Resident in the fourth and fifth years of the program. To further his medical training, he completed a fellowship in hematopathology at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak Michigan, and a diploma course in Tropical Medicine at West Virginia University. With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Friedline became board-certified in Family Medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine. He is also board-certified in clinical pathology by the American Board of Pathology.

Remaining abreast of the latest developments in his field, Dr. Friedline maintains active memberships with the Southern Medical Association, the American Chemical Society- Division of Medicinal Chemistry, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Academy of Family Physicians, and the American Society for Clinical Pathology.



Dr. Friedline dedicates this honorable recognition to his wife, Roxane Friedline whom he thanks for her continuing love and support.



To learn more, please visit https://ivfcmg.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-a-friedline-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301345267.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who