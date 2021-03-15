Joget Recognized in Now Tech Q1 2021 Analyst Report As a Low-Code Development Platform for Business Developers

COLUMBIA, Md., March 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Joget Inc, the open source no-code/low-code application platform company for faster and simpler digital transformation, announced today that it has been named in Forrester Research's new report, Now Tech: General-Purpose Low-Code Development Platforms, Q1 2021 as a low-code development platform for business developers to empower digital workforces.

Forrester defines general-purpose low-code development platforms as "Platforms for application development that employ visual, declarative techniques instead of programming to meet a wide variety of application and process automation use cases." According to the report, low-code platforms are now vital to digital business and have been proven in even the most mission-critical use cases in the COVID-19 world.

"We are proud to be included in the Now Tech: General-Purpose Low-Code Development Platforms, Q1 2021 report," said Raveesh Dewan, Chief Executive Officer at Joget, Inc. "I believe we are the only open source low-code platform included in the report, so we offer a unique combination of simplicity, flexibility and openness to suit any enterprise. Joget is also designed with a fully extensible plugin architecture and seamless integration with the Joget Marketplace, offering a great opportunity for our customers and partners to extend the platform with new features."

With the agile and flexible approach brought by the Joget low-code platform, both business and professional developers can collaborate to deliver full-fledged enterprise applications. With features like built-in support for Progressive Web Apps, Application Performance Monitoring, and Artificial Intelligence, Joget allows for enterprise applications to be developed faster to meet a wide range of application use cases and business needs.

About Joget, Inc.

Joget, Inc is the developer of the Joget open source no-code/low-code application platform. Joget empowers business users, non-coders or coders to create enterprise applications across industries and countries. With more than 200,000 downloads, 3,000 installations and 12,000 community users worldwide across various industries (including finance, manufacturing, IT, and more), Joget is a proven platform for a wide spectrum of organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies to government agencies and small businesses.

