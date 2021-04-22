Joerns Healthcare Announces Integration with PointClickCare's EHR Platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joerns Healthcare, a leading long-term post-acute medical equipment services company, is proud to announce its partnership with PointClickCare Technologies, the leading cloud-based software vendor for the long-term post-acute senior care market. The newly launched Joerns Connexio™ platform (patent pending), which leverages PointClickCare's Marketplace APIs to develop a valuable integration with the PointClickCare platform, empowers facilities to optimize their electronic health record (EHR) investment and fully automate equipment management. The data flow is continuous, transparent, and seamless – from initial implementation through all software updates.

"Partnering with PointClickCare delivers an unmatched integrated equipment management solution that enables providers to streamline connected care services, billing, and administrative processes across a single platform," says Doug Ferguson, chief strategy officer at Joerns Healthcare. "Our connectivity with the PointClickCare platform allows us to provide our Connexio platform customers with unmatched transparency and actionable insights. The platform elegantly connects customers with their patients and automatically aligns equipment needs to clinical and operational goals. The result is a simple, efficient, and effective cloud-based environment that drives standardized decision-making, enhances care outcomes and eliminates the need for manual interventions, reducing the total cost of each care episode."

Additional information regarding the integration can be found on the PointClickCare Marketplace – an online platform that enables customers to easily evaluate authorized third-party technology partners. Partners listed on the PointClickCare Marketplace offer integrated apps and/or services that are designed to be quickly deployed and work seamlessly with providers' existing workflows.

"The PointClickCare Marketplace offers the widest range of integrated solutions available to the market," says Chris Beekman, Marketplace director, PointClickCare. "Our partnership with Joerns Healthcare is further testament to our continually growing partner network and ecosystem, and the wealth of possibilities it provides our customers to extend their technology capabilities."

About Joerns Healthcare

Joerns Healthcare is a medical equipment services company focused on driving the transformation of care nationally across the post-acute continuum. We are simplifying the complex post-acute care world by providing the professionals, products, and data to help streamline the process, so providers concentrate on care. Joerns Healthcare brings our national service footprint, the right products, and 125 years of logistical expertise to help navigate the new complexities that surround accountable care and optimize patient and financial outcomes. Visit Joerns.com for more information.

About PointClickCare

With a suite of fully integrated applications powered by cloud-based healthcare software, PointClickCare leads the way in helping care providers connect, collaborate, and share data within their network. Recently, PointClickCare acquired Collective Medical to provide diverse care teams across the care continuum real-time patient insights at any stage of a patient's healthcare journey, enabling better decision making and improved clinical outcomes at lower cost. Over 21,000 long-term and post-acute care providers and over 1,300 hospitals use PointClickCare and Collective Medical today. For more information on PointClickCare's software solutions, visit pointclickcare.com.

