21.03.2020 18:00:00

Joe Heidt Motors welcomes new Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

RAMSEY, N.J., March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new SUV from Volkswagen has arrived at Joe Heidt Motors. Shoppers looking for a new twist on the Volkswagen Atlas may enjoy what the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport has to offer. This vehicle is already stocked inside the Joe Heidt Motors showroom for shoppers to take a closer look.

This new SUV has many ways to improve shoppers' driving experience. This model has two engine options and available 4MOTION® all-wheel drive to help families take on the road. The standard 2.0-liter engine delivers 235 horsepower, whereas the 3.6-liter V6 engine on the higher trim levels reaches 276 horsepower. The Atlas Cross Sport also offers improved safety features such as LED headlights, rain-sensing windshield wipers, a Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Traffic Alert to help families reach their destination with peace of mind.

The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport has ten trim levels to choose from. Some are equipped with the 4MOTION® all-wheel drive and others have technology packages that offer technology like the remote start and Park Distance Control. Other amenities are available like the heated front seats, panoramic sunroof and the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit. These tools and more are what make the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport such an adaptable SUV.

Interested parties who would like to learn more about the available 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport models at Joe Heidt Motors can visit the specific inventory page to see what each model has to offer. Shoppers who are interested in a test drive can call the dealership at 866-968-9182 or visit the showroom located at 515 State Route 17 South Ramsey, NJ 07446.

 

SOURCE Joe Heidt Motors

