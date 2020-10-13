Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
13.10.2020 01:29:00

Joe Grogan, Former Assistant to the President, Headlines Inaugural Session of 10th Annual Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC) Summit

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC) kicks off its 45-session WEBside Chat Series on Tuesday, October 13, at 8 am (ET), with "Washington Perspectives on Cancer Care." During this inaugural session, guests will hear from a diverse group of industry experts discussing current and prospective policy and legislative initiatives that will impact cancer care in the near future given the pending election. With the current state of the country, the goal of this session is to help separate the "noise" from reality.

This panel discussion will be moderated by Jayson Slotnik, JD, MPH, Managing Partner, Health Policy Strategies, and panelists will include:

  • Joe Grogan, JD, Former Assistant to the President, Domestic Policy Council
  • Barrett Thornhill, JD, Partner, Forbes Tate Partners
  • Deborah Kamin, RN, PhD, VP, Policy & Advocacy, American Society of Clinical Oncology
  • Zach Williams, Managing Partner, Forbes Tate Partners
  • Ipsita Smolinski, MBA, Managing Director, Capitol Street

WHAT: 10th Annual AVBCC Inaugural Session "Washington Perspectives on Cancer Care"
WHEN: Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 8:00 am ET (replay at 4:30 pm PT)
HOW:   Register at www.valuebasedcancer.com/avbcc/2020-summit  

More to Come This Week
Tuesday's event is the first of 4 exciting sessions scheduled for this week. Upcoming sessions include:

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Employers' Perspectives on Cancer Care

Thursday, October 15, 2020

Practice Transformation through Value-Based Analytics

Friday, October 16, 2020

Cancer Care and the 340B Program

For a full agenda, please visit AVBCC by clicking here. (Please note that the agenda is subject to change as we continue to add leading faculty.)

Each WEBside Chat, powered by LynxCast, will run for approximately 90 minutes on alternating Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and/or Fridays and select Mondays. All sessions are delivered at 8:30 am ET and rebroadcast at 4:30 pm PT.

The cost to participate in the 10th Annual Summit is $599 per person and includes all WEBside Chats and the archived sessions for up to 1 year. The live sessions and replays are powered by LynxCast. Visit the event website for more information, to register, or to check out the most up-to-date agenda.

What is a WEBside Chat?
"In the new world of technology-supported face-to-face conversations, AVBCC is taking a leading role in creating WEBside Chats," explained Burt Zweigenhaft, PhD, DLitt, AVBCC Co-Founder and Chair. He went on to say, "In the past, a fireside chat was a very intimate way to discuss and share expertise, opinions, and observations." Thereby, combining the technology of today with the traditions of the past, AVBCC has created the award-winning WEBside Chat.

To experience an award-winning WEBside Chat, please click here.

About the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC)
AVBCC is the fastest growing national specialty organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with cancer and their quality of life by discussing, considering, and evaluating the value equation as it relates to new and existing cancer therapies. This organization, which currently consists of more than 1500 members, was established to provide a network for payers and oncology healthcare professionals to interact and network to promote optimal care for patients and their families.

About Value-Based Cancer Care
Value-Based Cancer Care provides a forum for payers, providers, and the entire oncology team to consider the cost–value issues particular to cancer treatments. This unique focus is achieved through news coverage from major hematology/oncology meetings and the cancer literature. It is supplemented with commentaries and perspectives from those involved in evaluating therapies, treating patients, and paying for care. Value-Based Cancer Care is a publication of Engage Healthcare Communications, LLC, a division of The Lynx Group. For more information on this publication, visit valuebasedcancer.com.

About The Lynx Group (www.thelynxgroup.com)
The Lynx Group is a global strategic medical communications and education company. Through our unique business model, we strive to provide pivotal and contemporary information and education for all stakeholders in healthcare. With more than 100 years of combined senior leadership experience in global medical education within industry, nonprofit, public health, agencies, and publications, we have expertise and relationships with Patients, Physicians, Payers, Nurse, Pharmacists, Navigators, Practice Managers, Financial Counselors, and Coding Specialists. The Lynx Group has broad and deep experience in crafting custom solutions for life science companies and is the official association management and marketing company of the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+), the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC), the Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Summit, and sponsor of 40 Under 40 in Cancer: Rising Stars and Emerging Leaders.

CONTACT:

Gwen Coverdale, 267-884-6328


gwen@cabincommunications.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joe-grogan-former-assistant-to-the-president-headlines-inaugural-session-of-10th-annual-association-for-value-based-cancer-care-avbcc-summit-301150637.html

SOURCE The Association for Value-Based Cancer Care

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 238.80
1.79 %
Alcon 57.14
1.75 %
Geberit 553.20
1.50 %
Swiss Re 71.48
1.39 %
Givaudan 4’042.00
1.38 %
Zurich Insur Gr 322.20
0.12 %
Part Grp Hldg 875.60
0.00 %
The Swatch Grp 219.60
-0.09 %
Roche Hldg G 320.40
-0.12 %
Novartis 80.43
-0.29 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
12.10.20
Conflicting Scenarios for Growth
12.10.20
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unseren neuen Single BRCs
12.10.20
SMI noch mit angezogener Handbremse unterwegs
12.10.20
Nun wird es ernst
09.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Apple
09.10.20
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

China stemmt sich gegen Yuan-Aufwertung
Ankündigung am Dienstag: Diese neuen iPhones wird Apple wohl vorstellen
Apple-Aktie dennoch fester: 5G-iPhones könnten wohl Probleme in Grossbritannien bekommen
Dufry macht weitere Angaben zur Kapitalerhöhung und zum laufenden Geschäft - Dufry-Aktie gibt nach
Wall Street schliesst deutlich im Plus -- SMI und DAX beenden Montagshandel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend stark
Daimler und Swiss Re arbeiten im Versicherungsgeschäft zusammen - Aktien in Grün
Landis+Gyr-Aktie bricht ein: Verlust im ersten Halbjahr
US-Senator will Börsengang von Alibaba-Tochter Ant Financial verzögern
Tesla-Aktie in Grün: Zeitplan für die Genehmigung der deutschen Tesla-Fabrik offen
AstraZeneca-Aktie freundlich: AstraZeneca erhält 486 Millionen Dollar für Corona-Bekämpfung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst deutlich im Plus -- SMI und DAX beenden Montagshandel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend stark
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex konnten zu Beginn der neuen Woche zulegen. Die US-Börsen starteten mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Montag überwiegend bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB