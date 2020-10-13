Joe Grogan, Former Assistant to the President, Headlines Inaugural Session of 10th Annual Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC) Summit

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC) kicks off its 45-session WEBside Chat Series on Tuesday, October 13, at 8 am (ET), with "Washington Perspectives on Cancer Care." During this inaugural session, guests will hear from a diverse group of industry experts discussing current and prospective policy and legislative initiatives that will impact cancer care in the near future given the pending election. With the current state of the country, the goal of this session is to help separate the "noise" from reality.

This panel discussion will be moderated by Jayson Slotnik, JD, MPH, Managing Partner, Health Policy Strategies, and panelists will include:

Joe Grogan , JD, Former Assistant to the President, Domestic Policy Council

Barrett Thornhill , JD, Partner, Forbes Tate Partners

, JD, Partner, Forbes Tate Partners Deborah Kamin, RN , PhD, VP, Policy & Advocacy, American Society of Clinical Oncology

, PhD, VP, Policy & Advocacy, American Society of Clinical Oncology Zach Williams , Managing Partner, Forbes Tate Partners

, Managing Partner, Forbes Tate Partners Ipsita Smolinski , MBA, Managing Director, Capitol Street

WHAT: 10th Annual AVBCC Inaugural Session "Washington Perspectives on Cancer Care"

WHEN: Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 8:00 am ET (replay at 4:30 pm PT)

HOW: Register at www.valuebasedcancer.com/avbcc/2020-summit

More to Come This Week

Tuesday's event is the first of 4 exciting sessions scheduled for this week. Upcoming sessions include:

Wednesday, October 14, 2020 Employers' Perspectives on Cancer Care Thursday, October 15, 2020 Practice Transformation through Value-Based Analytics Friday, October 16, 2020 Cancer Care and the 340B Program

For a full agenda, please visit AVBCC by clicking here. (Please note that the agenda is subject to change as we continue to add leading faculty.)

Each WEBside Chat, powered by LynxCast, will run for approximately 90 minutes on alternating Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and/or Fridays and select Mondays. All sessions are delivered at 8:30 am ET and rebroadcast at 4:30 pm PT.

The cost to participate in the 10th Annual Summit is $599 per person and includes all WEBside Chats and the archived sessions for up to 1 year. The live sessions and replays are powered by LynxCast. Visit the event website for more information, to register, or to check out the most up-to-date agenda.

What is a WEBside Chat?

"In the new world of technology-supported face-to-face conversations, AVBCC is taking a leading role in creating WEBside Chats," explained Burt Zweigenhaft, PhD, DLitt, AVBCC Co-Founder and Chair. He went on to say, "In the past, a fireside chat was a very intimate way to discuss and share expertise, opinions, and observations." Thereby, combining the technology of today with the traditions of the past, AVBCC has created the award-winning WEBside Chat.

To experience an award-winning WEBside Chat, please click here.

About the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC)

AVBCC is the fastest growing national specialty organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with cancer and their quality of life by discussing, considering, and evaluating the value equation as it relates to new and existing cancer therapies. This organization, which currently consists of more than 1500 members, was established to provide a network for payers and oncology healthcare professionals to interact and network to promote optimal care for patients and their families.

About Value-Based Cancer Care

Value-Based Cancer Care provides a forum for payers, providers, and the entire oncology team to consider the cost–value issues particular to cancer treatments. This unique focus is achieved through news coverage from major hematology/oncology meetings and the cancer literature. It is supplemented with commentaries and perspectives from those involved in evaluating therapies, treating patients, and paying for care. Value-Based Cancer Care is a publication of Engage Healthcare Communications, LLC, a division of The Lynx Group. For more information on this publication, visit valuebasedcancer.com.

About The Lynx Group (www.thelynxgroup.com)

The Lynx Group is a global strategic medical communications and education company. Through our unique business model, we strive to provide pivotal and contemporary information and education for all stakeholders in healthcare. With more than 100 years of combined senior leadership experience in global medical education within industry, nonprofit, public health, agencies, and publications, we have expertise and relationships with Patients, Physicians, Payers, Nurse, Pharmacists, Navigators, Practice Managers, Financial Counselors, and Coding Specialists. The Lynx Group has broad and deep experience in crafting custom solutions for life science companies and is the official association management and marketing company of the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+), the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC), the Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Summit, and sponsor of 40 Under 40 in Cancer: Rising Stars and Emerging Leaders.

