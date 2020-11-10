SMI 10’361 -0.6%  SPI 12’861 -0.6%  Dow 29’325 0.6%  DAX 13’163 0.5%  Euro 1.0807 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’443 1.0%  Gold 1’877 0.8%  Dollar 0.9144 0.0%  Öl 43.3 3.1% 

Jodi L. Kneisel, MPA, RN, BSN is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jodi L. Kneisel, MPA, RN, BSN, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Nurse for her professional achievements in the field of Healthcare and acknowledgment of her excellence as an ICU Registered Nurse with New York Columbia-Presbyterian University.    

As a seasoned and highly trained healthcare professional, Ms. Kneisel has accrued 16 years of vast knowledge and professional experience as a registered nurse, currently serving patients as an ICU Registered Nurse with New York Columbia-Presbyterian University since 2013. There, she offers a broad repertoire of experience in ICU, and expertise in post-surgical recovery. In recognition of her excellence, she was honored with an Amazing People Team Award by the university. When she is not caring for patients at the university, she is a travel nurse typically working short-term assignments as a contracted employee for healthcare staffing agencies. Often she is sent to places where her specialties and skills are in demand, while the staffing company generally takes care of their housing and other needs.

Throughout her extensive career, Ms. Kneisel gained valuable experience in varying positions. She served as Staff to Senior Staff Registered Nurse at NYU Langone Medical Center, where she worked on the Transplant Intensive Care, Post-Anesthesia Care, and Cardiac Recovery Units, and also as Registered Nurse at Midtown Surgery Center LLC in New York City, New York.

To prepare for her distinguished career, Ms. Kneisel completed her undergraduate studies in 2004 at Midland University, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Soon thereafter, she went on to earn her Master's degree in Public Administration in 2016 at New York University. She is certified in Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Basic Cardiac Life Support, and Pediatric Advanced Life Support through the American Heart Association's Lifelong Learning Center.

To stay up-to-date with the latest healthcare developments, Ms. Kneisel maintains active membership and affiliations with the International Nurses Association and the American Nurses Association.

In her free time, Ms. Kneisel enjoys traveling, tennis, and snowboarding. She often donates her time and resources to Children International. In the past, she has volunteered as an instructor providing leadership classes for children in Uganda, Africa, through L.E.A.D. Uganda in 2008, as well as child mentor, nurse, and construction worker in Mysore, India, through South Indian Outreach in 2014.

Ms. Kneisel dedicates her success to her mother Sandy Kneisel.

This honorable recognition is dedicated to her mentors Robert Moraghan, a nurse anesthetist, and Robin Layman.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jodi-l-kneisel-mpa-rn-bsn-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301170171.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

