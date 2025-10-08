Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs

08.10.2025 04:00:34

Joby Aviation Prices Public Offering Of 30.5 Mln Shares At $16.85/shr

(RTTNews) - Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering, with plans to sell 30.5 million shares of common stock at $16.85 per share, generating approximately $513.9 million in gross proceeds.

In connection with the offering, the company has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.575 million shares of common stock.

Joby currently intends to use the net proceeds that it will receive from the offering, together with existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, to fund its certification and manufacturing efforts, prepare for commercial operations and for general working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on October 9, 2025.