Jobsurv named a 2020 Top 10 HR Analytics Solution Provider by HR Tech Outlook

BELMONT, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HR Tech Outlook recently named Jobsurv, a Silicon Valley-based talent management software company, a Top 10 HR Analytics Solution Provider for 2020.

With companies facing new and unique challenges to engage employees with new ways of working, the concept of role fit has never been more critical in knowing whether an organization will succeed or fail. This is where Jobsurv is changing the standard organizational design thinking. Its talent-management solution puts the focus where it counts - the people.

"We're honored to be named a Top 10 HR Tech firm by HR Tech Outlook," Steve Glaiser, Jobsurv's founder and CTO, says. "The more you know about yourself the more personal your journey through life, and yes even work, becomes. You can begin to map out a better work/life balance, understand your job fit and build on your own career aspirations – people are surprised by what they can learn about themselves in 10 minutes."

Jobsurv's solution helps companies to demystify the process of understanding data-driven behavioral insights. Now companies can get to know all employees on an individual basis. What do they need? What's important to them? Why? Real conversations between HR, managers, and employees begin to take on a deeper holistic understanding of self while providing clear calls to action.

Jobsurv helps companies discover everyone's personal work identity. The easy-to-use solution uses a simple assessment approach, and within a few minutes, outputs insights. These insights allow companies to help employees and managers design clear career goals without using different HR applications and tools to collect and prepare the information.

"The platform offers real-time data to help organizations get ahead of, and reduce, the disruptive and costly impact of talent walking out the door," Glaiser says. "You don't need to wear a lab coat to connect with the people in your company and create something special - you just need to care about everyone's deep-seated need to grow and thrive."

About Jobsurv

Jobsurv is revolutionizing the relationship between companies and their employees, creating cultures that are built on everyone understanding who they are, what they want from their career and what they need from others to perform at their best. By combining a passion for both HR and engineering, the Jobsurv team has set out on their journey to form a solution that benefits employees, managers and HR.

Visit: https://jobsurv.com to get a free personal account and take the assessment. Immediate and actionable insights will often reveal surprising results.

About HR Tech Outlook

HR Tech Outlook is an online and print magazine covering best practices and solutions in HR technology.

For more information: http://www.hrtechoutlook.com/

Steve Glaiser, CTO

Jobsurv, Inc.

+1-800-601-6930
info@jobsurv.com

