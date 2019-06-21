JNA Awards reveals 2019 Honourees

HONG KONG, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious JNA Awards unveiled its highly anticipated list of Honourees across 11 categories for its eighth edition. The announcement was made at a press conference during the June Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair.

Organised by Informa Markets, the JNA Awards strives to encourage and promote excellence, innovation and best business practices. The JNA Awards also serves as a platform to recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements in the international jewellery and gemstone industry from the time it was founded in 2012.

The judging panel has worked diligently over this past month, as their job keeps getting tougher and tougher each year. In 2019, there are almost 100 high-quality entries from 15 countries and regions, and 46 of them are shortlisted as Honourees.

Industry Innovation of the Year and Young Entrepreneur of the Year (age 40 and below) proved to be two of the most popular categories, and these are areas that holds the driving force in the advancement of the industry.

Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards, and Director of Business Development – Jewellery Group at Informa Markets, commented, "Of the 39 Honouree companies that were shortlisted, almost half of them are first-time entrants, indicating a growing interest among quality companies who recognise the importance of this platform to share best business practices. We have also received a record number of entries from Thailand, second in ranking together with India and Hong Kong, reflecting the importance of this market which has been traditionally shy and modest about its accomplishment."

The 2019 independent judging panel consists of industry experts: James Courage, former Chief Executive Officer of Platinum Guild International (PGI) and former Chairman of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC); Albert Cheng, former Managing Director of World Gold Council, Far East (WGC); Lin Qiang, President and Managing Director of the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE); Nirupa Bhatt, Managing Director of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) India and Middle East; Yasukazu Suwa, Chairman of Suwa & Son, Inc.; and Mark Lee, Research Director of Asia Pacific Institute for Strategy (APIFS).

Courage shared, "The quality of this year's entries, along with its diversity in terms of size, type and geography, are worth noting. Despite facing challenges that stem from increased competition, rising costs and labour constraints, the industry – through these entries – showed its focus and determination when it comes to investing in innovation, operating systems and consumer research."

Cheng added, "Just like in the last seven years, Industry Innovation of the Year proved to be the most popular category. The Young Entrepreneur Honourees – whose credentials, professionalism and innovativeness reflect on their outstanding businesses – are equally impressive. The diversity and number of participating countries, as well as the nature of innovations presented, are also truly encouraging."

Lin of SDE remarked, "It is my great honour to be part of the Judging Panel for the eighth year. It is surprising and inspiring to know that nearly 100 entries were received – more than half of which are from first-time entrants. The influence and credibility of the JNA Awards is beyond question. It will be a rewarding journey for everyone involved."

"Having worked with the JNA Awards since 2013, I noticed that the judging process grows more difficult as the entries reach new heights and push the boundaries of excellence year after year. All the Honourees of the JNA Awards 2019 truly deserve praise and recognition. I wish all of them success." GIA's Bhatt noted.

On judging the entries, Suwa of Suwa & Son expressed, "Entrants to the JNA Awards vary from very big corporations that sell close to USD 10 billion, to those that sell just a few hundred thousands. I kept in mind to judge them based on their mission and the long-term good they have been doing for people, regardless of the company's size and the number of employees."

Lee of APIFS also added, "The JNA Awards continues to strengthen its role as an excellent platform to showcase the industry's progress and success. The entries, particularly in the areas of innovation and marketing, are truly impressive. They take innovation to a whole new level, by treating jewellery as an artform; and taking marketing beyond its traditional role with a focus on infotainment."

The full list Honourees of the JNA Awards 2019:

Brand of the Year – Retail

Mokingran Jewelry Group Co Ltd

Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ)

Shenzhen Sunfeel Jewelry Co Ltd

eSupplier of the Year

BOJEM Jewelry

De Beers Group Institute of Diamonds

Gübelin Gem Lab

Kapu Gems

Shanghai Wisdom Jewelry Trading Co Ltd

Industry Innovation of the Year

- Diamond Identification

Diamond Services

- Jewellery Manufacturing Technology

3D kaiente Jewellery Co Ltd

Christy Gem

H.K. Designs

K.S. Jewelry International Co Ltd

- Marketing and Marketing Services

Picup Media

Shenzhen MOVER Culture Co Ltd

- Production Technology

China Stone Ltd

Pino Aliprandini (HK) Ltd

(HK) Ltd Sahajanand Technologies Private Limited

Shenzhen Future Wisdom Jewelry Co Ltd

- Shared Services

Kongfook Jewelry ( Shenzhen ) Co Ltd

Manufacturer of the Year – Cutting & Polishing – Creativity and Innovation

China Stone Ltd

KGK DV LLC

Vaibhav Global Limited

Manufacturer of the Year – Jewellery

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd

Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd

MKS JEWELRY INTERNATIONAL CO LTD

ShangJinPin Jewellery ( Shenzhen ) Limited Corporation

Outstanding Enterprise of the Year – China

Continental Jewellery (MFG) Limited

DECENT GOLD GROUP CO LTD

Shanghai Kimberlite Diamond Group Ltd Co

Outstanding Enterprise of the Year – India

H.K. Designs

KASHI JEWELLERS

NAROLA GEMS

Outstanding Enterprise of the Year – Countries/Regions outside of India and China

Frank & co. Jewellery

YLG Bullion International Co Ltd

Retailer of the Year

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited

Motisons Jewellers Ltd

Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ)

Poh Kong Jewellers Sdn Bhd

Sustainability Initiative of the Year

Continental Jewellery (MFG) Limited

Shenzhen Xingguangda Jewelry Industrial Co Ltd

Young Entrepreneur of the Year (Age 40 and below)

Abhay Chordia , ASHOK JEWELS

, Angelina Lau, SK Jewellery Group Ltd

Nancy Wong , Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited

, Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited William Chu , Picup Media

, Picup Media Raymond Chen , Shenzhen MOVER Culture Co Ltd

The winners, Recipients, in each category will be announced and fêted at the JNA Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner on 17 September (Tuesday), during the September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair.

Notes for Editors:

1. About the Headline Partner

1.1 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (www.chowtaifook.com)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 1929) listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in December 2011. The Group's vision is to become the most trusted jewellery group in the world.

Founded in 1929, the Group's iconic brand "CHOW TAI FOOK" is widely recognised for its trustworthiness and authenticity, and is renowned for its product design, quality and value. A long-standing commitment to innovation and craftsmanship has contributed to the Group's success, along with that of its iconic retail brand, and has been embodied in its rich 90 year heritage. Underpinning this success are our long held core values of "Sincerity‧Eternity".

The Group's multi-brand strategy comprises the ARTRIUM, JEWELRIA and CTF WATCH brands that are endorsed by the CHOW TAI FOOK master brand, in addition to other brands including HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, SOINLOVE and MONOLOGUE.

The Group's commitment to sustainable growth is anchored in its "Smart+" strategy, which is in place to promote long term innovation in the business, in people and in culture. Another asset underpinning sustainable growth is a sophisticated and agile business model. This supports the Group by fostering excellence and extending opportunities along the entire value chain to communities and industry partners across the world.

With an extensive retail network in Greater China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia and the United States, and a fast-growing e-commerce business, the Group is implementing effective online-to-offline ("O2O") strategies to succeed in today's omni-channel retail environment.

1.2 Shanghai Diamond Exchange (www.cnsde.com)

Authorised by the State Council, the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE) is the only diamond exchange body in China; and provides diamond dealers a fair and safe transaction venue under close supervision. It also enjoys a favourable taxation policy and is operated in accordance with international best practices of the diamond industry.

Established in 2000, the SDE is a non-profit, self-regulating membership organisation and a member of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses.

1.3 Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones -- DANAT (www.danat.bh)

The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, as an initiative of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. DANAT was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. DANAT evolved from the Pearl & Gem Testing Laboratory of Bahrain (the first laboratory of its kind in the region), which was established in 1990. It was formed to expand upon and enhance the excellent work of the laboratory, with the vision of becoming the world's preferred institute for natural pearl and gemstone third-party verification services and scientific research.

Currently, DANAT plays a vital role in protecting and enhancing the public's trust in pearls, gemstones and jewellery. With its offices located at the iconic Bahrain World Trade Centre, the facility aims to establish itself as the window into international markets, serving local and global clients, and bolstering the reputation of the Kingdom as a leading centre for pearl and gemstone expertise.

DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to the highest standards of professional and personal ethics. It is dedicated to supporting the pearl and gemstone industry and offers training programmes locally, regionally and internationally to a new generation of gemmologists, industry professionals and gemmology enthusiasts.

2. About the Honoured Partners

2.1 KGK Group (www.kgkgroup.com)

The KGK Group was founded in 1905 by Kesrimal Kothari and Ghisilal Kothari of Jaipur (India), to trade gemstones between India and Burma. With a global presence across 19 countries today, the privately held group has evolved into one of the most preferred brands in the gemstone and jewellery industry, with a vertically integrated operation. KGK is one of the few conglomerates covering the entire spectrum of mining, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of coloured gemstones, diamonds and jewellery for over a century. KGK Group has a resilient team of 12,000 employees with operations and offices in Asia, Australia, North and South America, Europe and Africa. Having achieved an impeccable reputation in the gemstone, diamond and jewellery trade, the group has recently diversified into real estate.

2.2 China Gems & Jade Exchange (www.csgje.com)

China Gems & Jade Exchange (CGJE) is a national gem and jade trading platform approved by the State Council.

China Gems & Jade Exchange adheres to the principle of "Led by Technology, Develop with Innovation", and using the latest real-time traceability, big data, block chains, high-end intelligent technology to solve various bottlenecks in the development of the gemstone industry. At present, two platforms have been built, namely, gemstone trading service platform and intelligent supply chain service platform. CGJE has become the only international gemstone trading service platform with full process tracking service in the industry.

In line with the basic principles of " fairness, impartiality and openness", China Gems & Jade Exchange combines the concepts of "innovation, advancement and compliance" to provide high-quality and professional third-party supporting trade services for jewelry enterprises at home and abroad.

2.3 Guangdong Land Holdings Limited (www.gdland.com.hk)

Guangdong Land Holdings Limited (GDLAND), with its headquarters in Hong Kong, is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, and is a subsidiary of GDH Limited -- Guangdong Province's largest conglomerate operating outside Mainland China.

GDLAND primarily engages in property development and investment, and in business that include (but are not limited to) the development and operational management of innovative commercial real estate, urban complex and industrial business complex. As the strategic arm of GDH Limited, GDLAND engages in the business development of commercial real estate, as well as urban and industrial complex projects.

Its flagship "Buxin Project" is forecast to become the biggest and most advanced jewellery mart in the world. With a lot size of over 87,000 sq.m. and a floor area projected to exceed 700,000 sq.m., the Buxin Project will include a large-scale jewellery trading and exhibition centre along with other facilities. Located in the Buxin area of Luohu district in Central Shenzhen, and close to the Shuibei Gold and Jewellery Base, this prime piece of property is expected to turn the area into one of the most influential gold and jewellery trading and exchange platforms, not just in China, but in the world.

3. About Informa Markets (www.informamarkets.com)

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

