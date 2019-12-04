JNA Awards gained attention in the Middle East

HONG KONG, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognising the growing importance and influence of the middle eastern market, the JNA Awards presented its well-regarded awards programme to a packed room of representatives from the jewellery industry and trade media in Dubai on 17 November. The presentation was jointly organised by Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG) and Informa Markets, with the aim of attracting quality entrants and participants to join this prestigious event for the international jewellery trade.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman of DMCC, Amit Dhamani, CEO / Managing Director of Dhamani representing Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG), and Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards, and Director of Business Development - Jewellery Group at Informa Markets, kicked off the well-attended affair with their opening remarks. This was followed by a formal introduction on the awards programme by Chow and her team, who shared the mission and core values of the JNA Awards.

Chow expressed, "We are honoured to have the support of DMCC and DGJG, both key establishments in the Dubai jewellery scene, to help promote the vision and mission of the JNA Awards. We welcome participants from this region to share their success stories and celebrate their achievements through this international award platform."

Members of the JNA Awards' judging panel, Albert Cheng, Advisor of World Gold Council and Mark Lee, Research Director of Asia Pacific Institute for Strategy, were also present to give tips and advise on how entrants may best utilise the entry form to present powerful cases of their successful businesses.

Amit Dhamani, who leads the renowned Dhamani jewellery company in Dubai, shared with the attendees his first-hand experience at the previous JNA Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner, along with the positive impacts it had on the company.

The JNA Awards has recognised a number of Honourees and Recipients from Dubai in the past, including Ahmed Bin Sulayem, who was a Recipient of its highest accolade, Outstanding Contribution of the Year in 2014; Jewel Corner - Soft Touch Jewellers LLC, Honouree of Brand of the Year - Retail in 2017; and Pure Gold Jewellers - Karim Merchant, Honouree of Young Entrepreneur of the Year (Age 40 and below) in 2016.

Organised by Informa Markets, the JNA Awards was first launched in 2012 and is one of the most coveted awards in the international jewellery and gemstone industry. It promotes and encourages innovation, excellence and best business practices by recognising and celebrating the achievements within the trade. JNA Awards 2020 is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook, Shanghai Diamond Exchange, and DANAT, together with Honoured Partners KGK Group, and China Gems & Jade Exchange. The Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner will be held in September 2020 in Hong Kong.

For more information, visit http://www.JNAawards.com/ or contact:

JNA Awards Marketing

Informa Markets

+852 2516-2184

marketing@jnaawards.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1039394/JNA_awards_2020.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1039395/JNA_Awards_2020.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1039396/Informa_Markets.jpg