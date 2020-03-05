JNA Awards 2020 is now accepting entries

HONG KONG, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The JNA Awards, one of the most prestigious and renowned awards programmes in the global jewellery and gemstone trade, is now accepting entries for its ninth edition. Interested companies and individuals may submit their entries until 29 April 2020.

Organised by Informa Markets, the JNA Awards has recognised, honoured and celebrated best business practices, excellence and innovation demonstrated by individuals and companies in the international jewellery and gemstone industry, since its inception in 2012.

To expand its influence and sustain momentum, the JNA Awards 2020 has updated its awards categories. This year's eight categories pave the way for a consolidated structure that better responds to the current landscape of the markets and industry. The competition also covers a far wider range of geographic locations.

Qualified enterprises and individuals may self-nominate or nominate others in the following categories:

Industry Innovation of the Year (digital platform, gemmological research, management process, manufacturing process, marketing or branding initiative, online business, product development, strategy and business model, technology)

Manufacturer of the Year

Outstanding Enterprise of the Year -- APAC

Outstanding Enterprise of the Year -- EMEA

Retailer of the Year

Sustainability Initiative of the Year

Young Entrepreneur of the Year (age 40 and below)

Lifetime Achievement Award (nominated by the organiser)

Entries for this year will be evaluated by an esteemed panel of judges comprised of five international industry experts, namely:

Albert Cheng , Advisor to the World Gold Council and former Managing Director, Far East (WGC)

, Advisor to the World Gold Council and former Managing Director, Far East (WGC) James Courage , former Chief Executive Officer of Platinum Guild International (PGI) and former Chairman of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC)

, former Chief Executive Officer of Platinum Guild International (PGI) and former Chairman of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) Lin Qiang, President and Managing Director of the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE)

Dr. Mark Lee , Research Director of Asia Pacific Institute for Strategy

, Research Director of Asia Pacific Institute for Strategy Nirupa Bhatt , Managing Director of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) in India and the Middle East

Commenting on JNA Awards 2020, Albert Cheng remarked, "The jewellery industry is facing a huge challenge this year, mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In this emotionally taxing period, I urge owners and senior managers within our industry to consider participating at the JNA Awards 2020. Not only will this help sharpen and fine-tune your business processes, but, perhaps, also gain you the most prestigious award in our industry."

James Courage added, "Having been a judge for many years, I have seen how the JNA Awards has been viewed as a recognition of outstanding companies and individuals in the global jewellery industry. Take this opportunity to enter these unique business awards to show your commitment and confirm your place as an outstanding company by becoming an Honouree or a Recipient."

Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards and Director of Business Development -- Jewellery Group at Informa Markets, shared, "With innovation at its core, the JNA Awards continues to serve as a platform for the international jewellery and gemstone industry to share best business practices and promote excellence in the trade. We have refined the categories to examine and recognise creative solutions in different segments of the business. We have also introduced a new category --Outstanding Enterprise EMEA -- which honours companies specifically outside of Asia for their achievements and contribution in the industry. With these changes, we hope to bring forth more positive messages and inspiration to the trade."

JNA Awards 2020 is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook, Shanghai Diamond Exchange, and DANAT, together with Honoured Partners KGK Group, China Gems and Jade Exchange and Guangdong Land (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

Kent Wong, Managing Director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, expressed, "Being an industry pioneer, Chow Tai Fook takes pride in supporting the JNA Awards as a Headline Partner, since its inauguration in 2012. Through collaborating with fellow partners and peers with shared missions, we firmly believe that we are able to move toward a more sustainable development for the industry."

Lin Qiang, President and Managing Director of SDE, shared, "Spring has come, and it's time for the annual JNA Awards to continue on its journey towards new glory. The stage has been set and the curtain, raised. Those who have made progress are encouraged to come up to share their experiences and continue to bring vitality and hope to our industry."

Noora Jamsheer, CEO of DANAT, noted, "Innovation and progress are driven by the collaboration of creative minds that help individual companies and industries to meet new levels of excellence. DANAT shares with the JNA Awards the same passion for innovation and imaginative thinking, as well as understanding the importance of recognising, promoting and celebrating contributions that have enhanced the gem and jewellery industry. We invite our peers in the jewellery and gemstone industry to share this vision by entering the JNA Awards 2020."

To enter the JNA Awards, applicants must complete and submit their entry forms no later than midnight (Hong Kong time) of 29 April 2020. Honourees or shortlisted entrants will be announced in June 2020 during the Jewellery & Gem ASIAHong Kong.

