08.09.2020 04:00:00

JNA Awards 2020 Ceremony goes virtual

Awards presentation among highlights of Jewellery & Gem Digital World

HONG KONG, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated list of Recipients of the JNA Awards 2020 will be revealed to a global audience, in a virtual awards ceremony, to celebrate excellence in the jewellery and gemstone industry, on the first day of Jewellery & Gem Digital World (J&G Digital World), at 8pm (Hong Kong time) on 27 October.

 

This year, the JNA Awards celebration will span weeks instead of being limited to one evening. A series of webinars and events featuring Honourees and Sponsor Partners, who are the movers and shakers of the global trade, will be held starting from September, culminating with sessions during J&G Digital World's live days. The virtual event is scheduled for 27 - 29 October.

The JNA Awards webinars will focus on retail strategies for the new normal, the role of innovation in an organisation's "return and recovery" journey and sustainability as a business strategy. The webinars will form part of the Jewellery & Gem Knowledge Community (J&G Knowledge Community) programme, which is a key feature of Informa Markets Jewellery.

Commenting on the JNA Awards' virtual ceremony, David Bondi, Senior Vice President of Informa Markets in Asia, said, "It is indeed exciting to celebrate the achievements of the industry with a global audience. At Informa Markets Jewellery, we provide an effective platform for the trade regardless of circumstances by leveraging team synergy. This business culture is also reflected in the jewellery community, which stands together to face the challenges and capture new opportunities ahead."

Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards and Director of Business Development -- Jewellery Group at Informa Markets Jewellery, commented, "JNA Awards Honourees have always demonstrated great perseverance, innovation and adaptability. These characteristics are even more distinct this year given the current environment, and we are thrilled to recognise them in a format that allows industry stakeholders from anywhere in the world to join the celebrations without boundaries."

Organised by Informa Markets Jewellery since 2012, the JNA Awards promotes the industry's sustainable advancement by honouring individuals and companies that have demonstrated excellence, innovation and best business practices, regardless of the size and scale of their operations, fields of expertise and the geographical regions they serve.

JNA Awards 2020 is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, Shanghai Diamond Exchange and DANAT, together with Honoured Partners KGK Group and Guangdong Land (Shenzhen) Limited.

For more information, visit http://www.JNAawards.com/ or contact:
JNA Awards Marketing
Informa Markets  
+852-2516-2184
marketing@jnaawards.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1249796/JNA_Awards_logo_2020_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1249797/IM_Jewellery_GMV_Lock_ups_Indigo_Green_Grad.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 553.80
2.71 %
Swiss Life Hldg 377.00
2.31 %
Swiss Re 75.12
2.20 %
Adecco Group 48.36
2.15 %
ABB 23.71
2.07 %
CieFinRichemont 62.58
1.23 %
The Swatch Grp 201.70
1.03 %
CS Group 10.03
0.86 %
Swisscom 505.00
0.48 %
Nestle 108.72
0.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

07.09.20
Die Qual mit der Wahl
07.09.20
Shifting Sentiment Weakens US Dollar
07.09.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
07.09.20
SMI vor freundlichem Wochenstart
04.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Nvidia
03.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf S&P 500 Index
03.09.20
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Apple-Keynote 2020: Darauf können Apple-Fans sich freuen
Smartphone-Verkäufe brechen weltweit um 20 Prozent ein - Apples Erfolg bleibt konstant
SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst über 13.100-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Sanofi-Aktie legt zu: Corona-Impfstoff von Sanofi soll weniger als zehn Euro kosten
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla steigt stark
Tesla-Aktie knickt nachbörslich ein: Tesla schafft Sprung in S&P 500 nicht
Roche erhält US-Zulassung für Gavreto bei Lungenkrebs - Roche-Aktie im Plus
Alibaba-Tochter Ant Financial vor Mega-Börsengang: Die grössten Nutzniesser
Burkhalter mit tieferem Gewinn im Halbjahr - Aktie gewinnt
Nestlé-Aktie etwas fester: Nestlé investiert in Hersteller nachhaltiger Verpackungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst über 13.100-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten am Montag die Bullen. An der Wall Street findet feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart ins Minus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB