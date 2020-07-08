JMN Logistics Executive tapped by Auto Haulers Association of America

ST. LOUIS, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JMN Logistics ( http://www.jmnhaul.com ) today announces Cindy Darnell, has been named to the executive committee at Auto Haulers Association of America. The appointment as secretary to one of the largest automotive transport non-profit organizations will be effective July 1, 2020.

The goal of the Executive Committee is to sustain and build the association's reach, to increase our membership participation, and continue to drive the AHAA forward toward accomplishing its mission within the car haul industry. "This is an honor for me to join the leadership of an organization that I have been so proud to be a member of for many years." said Cindy Darnell, from JMN. "Now is an important time for the AHAA to be that rock that our members need and help blaze new trails for sustained economic resurgence while making our members even safer on and off the road," added Darnell.

JMN continues its commitment to the automotive transport industry despite the Covid-19 Pandemic announcing its largest asset investment into haulers and this month added nearly 20 new job opportunities throughout the country. The company is actively hiring drivers and making investments that offer attractive benefits to its valued transportation team. These benefits include excellent pay, bonus plans, medical, vacation, matching 401k, and more. For information on employment visit our jobs site at http://www.drivejmn.com or call 877-566-4285

About JMN Logistics, LLC.

Privately owned and operated out of the St. Louis area, JMN provides excellence in the Automotive Transport Industry. For two decades, JMN has worked every day to deliver vehicles throughout the United States and abroad. Through dedication and creativity, JMN helps solve our customers' biggest logistic challenges for automotive transport. The entire team works hard to provide the best service to our customers while enriching the culture of the company. For more on JMN Logistics visit the company's website at http://www.jmnhaul.com.

