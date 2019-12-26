26.12.2019 17:38:00

JMD Group of Companies Selects Yardi Voyager

Multinational real estate owner and manager centralises operations on a single connected property management solution

SINGAPORE, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based JMD Group of Companies will manage its portfolio of premium real estate assets with Yardi Voyager®, cloud-based property management and accounting software.

 

 

Real-time notifications and reporting enabled by Voyager — an end-to-end platform for multiple property types — will drive faster, better-informed executive decision-making for JMD. Voyager will automate business processes to help JMD operate more efficiently and obtain maximum transparency across its portfolio.

JMD will streamline ancillary operations with Yardi® PayScan, which scans invoices into electronic transactions and automates approval workflows and vendor payments. It will also use Yardi® Fixed Assets, which enables monitoring of fixed assets from purchase order issuance through purchase, use and final disposition.

"We look forward to gaining the efficiencies that are only possible when multiple operational and financial activities share a common source of data in a cloud system designed specifically for real estate management," said Jacqueline Wang, co-founder and director for JMD.

"Yardi® welcomes JMD as a client and looks forward to implementing a platform that will lower the company's total cost of ownership and improve client service," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi.

See testimonials about the value Voyager brings to real estate clients in Asia.

About JMD Group of Companies

JMD Group of Companies is a real estate investment and asset management company, JMD prides itself as a unique and creative landlord for the long-term real estate assets it manages. The group manages a portfolio of premium assets across the region which includes commercial, industrial buildings and residential properties. For more information visit jmd.com.sg.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Europe, North Africa and North America. For more information, visit yardi.asia.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

;