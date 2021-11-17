SMI 12’600 0.3%  SPI 16’194 0.2%  Dow 35’978 -0.5%  DAX 16’251 0.0%  Euro 1.0508 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’401 0.0%  Gold 1’867 0.9%  Bitcoin 56’095 0.1%  Dollar 0.9281 -0.2%  Öl 80.1 -2.6% 
JLT Mobile Computers ABShs Aktie [Valor: 1144134 / ISIN: SE0000725624]
17.11.2021 19:00:00

JLT Mobile Computers wins big order worth SEK 12M to leading American company in the logistics and transportation industry

JLT Mobile Computers ABShs
0.59 EUR 2.79%
JLT Mobile Computers wins big order worth SEK 12M to leading American company in the logistics and transportation industry

Växjö, Sweden, 17 November 2021 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, today announced that its American subsidiary has won an order worth SEK 12M for a leading logistics and transportation company in the US. The order includes JLT’s latest generation vehicle-mount computer, JLT6012™ as well as service agreements and mounting equipment for the units. The company has been a JLT customer for many years. That they once again choose JLT for their new rugged computer solution is a proof that they appreciate the high-quality products and first class service from JLT. Delivery is planned for next year.   

To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers, and the company’s products, services and solutions, visit www.jltmobile.com. Additional financial information is available on the JLT Investor Relations site.

This information is information that JLT Mobile Computers AB (pub) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7:00 pm CET on November 17, 2021.

Reader Enquiries   Press Contact
JLT Mobile Computers Group JLT Mobile Computers USA PRismaPR
Per Holmberg, CEO Eric Miller, CEO Monika Cunnington
Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 Tel.: +1 480 705 4200 x215 Tel.: +44 20 8133 6148
per.holmberg@jltmobile.com
www.jltmobile.com 		eric.miller@jltmobile.com
www.jltmobile.com 		monika@prismapr.com
www.prismapr.com
     

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. Over 25 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Advisor. Learn more at www.jltmobile.com.

 

