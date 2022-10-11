Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'158 -1.0%  SPI 13'000 -1.0%  Dow 29'203 -0.3%  DAX 12'159 -0.9%  Euro 0.9696 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3'327 -0.9%  Gold 1'664 -0.3%  Bitcoin 19'068 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9990 -0.1%  Öl 93.9 -2.2% 
0 CHF Kommission 0 CHF Kommission auf US-Aktien

JLT Mobile Computers ABShs Aktie [Valor: 1144134 / ISIN: SE0000725624]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.10.2022 11:15:00

JLT Mobile Computers Selected by Leading European Switchgear Company A/S Løgstrup-Steel

JLT Mobile Computers ABShs
0.52 EUR 1.96%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Image available: monika@prismapr.com

Caption: JLT devices have proved critical to helping A/S Løgstrup-Steel conquer downtime issues in the warehouse. Watch the customer testimonial here.

JLT Mobile Computers Selected by Leading European Switchgear Company A/S Løgstrup-Steel

Rugged vehicle-mounted terminals from JLT eclipse performance of existing technology thanks to more reliable networking and more efficient operator interactions.

Växjö, Sweden, 11 October 2022 * * *   JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer of reliable computing solutions for demanding environments, has proved critical to helping A/S Løgstrup-Steel conquer downtime issues in the warehouse, thanks to modern computer hardware and more robust and reliable plant-wide network connectivity.

A/S Løgstrup-Steel is a leading Danish manufacturer and supplier of high quality, low-voltage modular switchgear and switchboards. It designs and develops products that can be customized to suit a wide variety of roles in data center, marine & offshore, energy & power transmission, building management and manufacturing & process applications.

With such a wide variety of use cases come multiple and extensive bills of materials, all of which must be meticulously managed, re-stocked, tracked and picked correctly for each product variant. To fulfill these criteria, A/S Løgstrup-Steel utilizes a central warehouse management system that interacts with forklift-mounted terminals. However, the terminals in the previous setup – introduced some years ago – faced difficulties switching between wireless access points as the trucks navigated the warehouse. The resultant crashes caused by the networking issues often entailed long reacquire or re-boot procedures, all of which cut into the warehouse’s productive hours.

The company needed to source a more reliable solution but had to maintain optimum operational throughput during any trial and installation periods, so contacted Danish warehouse IT specialist, Codeex, to help it evaluate several competing systems. Following extensive evaluation, the JLT1214™ rugged forklift computer from JLT proved to be an ideal solution, not just for its rugged design and operator interactions, but also due to its far superior networking capabilities.

"We have a robust scheduling and management system, which can handle several orders at once,” explains Henrik Hansen, IT manager, A/S Løgstrup-Steel. "But with the terminals crashing, many of the efficiencies we gain through this software were being lost through the hardware’s failings. The JLT truck terminals supplied by Codeex worked flawlessly in relation to both our employees and the warehouse’s network connection. And the addition of a keyboard has sped up the operator’s interactions, so as well as preventing downtime, we have optimized our uptime too.”

According to Anette Malmström, EMEA Business Unit Director at JLT: "Connectivity is the backbone of modern warehouse operations. It enables staff to connect to business-critical systems in real-time and move or pick items based on a prescribed list of actions or processes. Bad connectivity interrupts this seamless flow of goods in and deliverables out, causing frustration, a loss in productivity and ultimately, hitting the bottom line.”

To deliver complete peace of mind, A/S Løgstrup-Steel was able to test the JLT terminals for a month to ensure that they were not only fit for purpose in their role as rugged vehicle-mounted terminals, but also addressed the communication issues faced by the incumbent hardware. The unit on test was mounted on a shock- and vibration-damping RAM bracket and was equipped with a keyboard.

Malmström stresses the importance of ‘try before you buy’ in terms of warehouse automation solutions. "We guide our customers through the steps they need to take to ensure the best possible performance and return on investment. Indeed, the testing itself is treated as part of the investment, with the mantra that you should try to identify issues as early as possible, before they become complex and potentially expensive to fix later.”

The JLT1214 computer’s WLAN and Bluetooth both take advantage of JLT’s built-in highly sensitive Planar Inverted-F Antenna (PIFA) technology, designed for highly reliable wireless connectivity even in difficult environments with weak or uneven coverage. 

Like all JLT products, the JLT1214 logistics computer is built from the ground up to deliver maximum reliability and functionality in demanding environments. A high integration of features and a compact design provide for fast, reliable, and cost-effective installation, even in small spaces. For more information about JLT Mobile Computers, its products, and solutions, visit www.jltmobile.com.

Reader Enquiries    
JLT Mobile Computers Group JLT Mobile Computers  
Per Holmberg, CEO Anette Malmström, EMEA Business Unit Director  
Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 Tel: +46 73 350 8346  
per.holmberg@jltmobile.com anette.malmstrom@jltmobile.com  
www.jltmobile.com www.jltmobile.com  
     
Press Contact Certified Adviser  
PRismaPR Eminova Fondkommission AB  
Monika Cunnington Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10  
Tel.: +44 20 8133 6148 adviser@eminova.se  
monika@prismapr.com
www.prismapr.com 		www.eminova.se  

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. Over 25 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at jltmobile.com.

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu JLT Mobile Computers ABShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu JLT Mobile Computers ABShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Heute ab 18 Uhr live: Tipps von Trading-Profi Markus Gabel für mehr Logik beim Investieren

Inside Trading & Investment

09:18 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
08:26 SMI erneut schwächer
07:20 Biokraftstoffe gefragt – Verbio verdreifacht Gewinn
05:41 Thomas B. Kovacs: Krisensicher Anlegen als Privatanleger
10.10.22 Auf Zick-Zack-Kurs in den Oktober
10.10.22 Marktüberblick: adidas unter Druck
10.10.22 MarketFlow Live en français Actions 📈 Banque centrale australienne 🦘 OPEP+ 🛢️Bitcoin ₿
07.10.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Volkswagen
06.10.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 12.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
06.10.22 DAX Ausblick – Anleger wollen die Herbstrally
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10'629.06 19.36 3SSM8U
Short 10'891.59 12.91 2SSMSU
Short 11'252.30 8.85 USSMMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'155.54 11.10.2022 11:25:07
Long 9'774.33 17.54 S2BMIU
Long 9'611.49 13.78 VSSMDU
Long 9'179.84 8.73 SMIFIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Givaudan-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Erwartungen trotz solidem Wachstum verfehlt
Credit Suisse-Aktie schliesst im Minus: Ex-Manager zur Lage der Credit Suisse: CS-Aktie ist massiv unterbewertet - Shortseller am Werk?
Leonteq-Aktie bricht ein: Leonteq wird Beihilfe zu möglicher Geldwäscherei vorgeworfen
Hoffnung auf lockere Geldpolitik zerschlagen: SMI schliesst in Rot -- DAX beendet Handelstag in der Gewinnzone -- Dow Jones geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA wird am Dienstag ausgebremst
BASF Aktie News: BASF am tiefer
Sika-Aktie beendet Höhenflug: Das steckt dahinter
ams OSRAM-Aktie rutscht deutlich ab: ams-OSRAM muss sich neuen Finanzchef suchen - Ingo Bank tritt per Ende April zurück
Börsenexperte Jim Cramer: Inflation muss in drei Schlüsselbereichen zurückkommen, bevor die Fed die Zinserhöhungen stoppt
Relief-Aktie verliert: Relief lanciert PKU Golike in USA und erhöht Aktienkapital

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit