JLT Mobile Computers ABShs Aktie [Valor: 1144134 / ISIN: SE0000725624]
13.09.2021 08:00:00

JLT Mobile Computers AB plans to strengthen its presence in the French market

Letter-of-intent signed to acquire ID Work, JLT’s largest French sales partner, with plans to open own sales office in France

Växjö, Sweden, September 13, 2021 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, today announced that it is in continuous negotiations and has signed a letter-of-intent with its French authorized sales partner ID Work, with the aim of acquiring their operations and establishing a sales office under the JLT brand in the French market.

A cornerstone of JLT's growth strategy is a strong sales channel consisting of both internal staff and a network of authorized sales partners. Since its start in 2013, the entrepreneur who founded ID Work has successfully built-up sales in France through a country-wide network consisting of integrators and resellers. Since then, the French market has grown to become one of JLT’s largest and most important markets in Europe. JLT's intention is to take over ID Work’s operations and establish a sales office with own personnel to get closer to its customers and sales partners, and to establish a bridgehead for future expansion in Southern Europe. The entrepreneur will have a continued involvement in JLT.

For more information about JLT Mobile Computers and its rugged devices, services and all-round solutions, visit www.jltmobile.com. More financial information is available on JLT's investor pages.

This information is information that JLT Mobile Computers AB (pub) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:00 am CET on September 13, 2021.

Reader Enquiries   Press Contact
JLT Mobile Computers Group JLT Mobile Computers USA PRismaPR
Per Holmberg, CEO Stefan Käck, VP and CFO Monika Cunnington
Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 Tel.: +46 470 53 03 21 Tel.: +44 20 8133 6148
per.holmberg@jltmobile.com
www.jltmobile.com 		stefan.kack@jltmobile.com monika@prismapr.com
www.prismapr.com

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. Over 25 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Advisor. Learn more at www.jltmobile.com.

 

