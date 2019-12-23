23.12.2019 10:28:00

JinkoSolar's Third Quarter Earnings, Gross Profit Hit Record High

SHANGHAI, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar released its third quarter earnings report on Nov. 19. For the first three quarters of this year, JinkoSolar's revenue growth has succeeded expectations, particularly record high gross profit and income from operations in the third quarter of 2019.

1) Record high gross margin and its upward trend

The gross margins are what drive investor returns long-term. In Q3, JinkoSolar's gross margin was 21.3%, compared with 16.5% in the second quarter of 2019, and 14.9% in the third quarter of 2018, hitting a record high. The gross margin reset, driven by increasing shift towards upgraded mono capacity, industry leading integrated production cost, new premium products and global footprint.

Gross margins are particularly important because JinkoSolar is in the middle of a maneuver. As the company is shifting focus from the lower-cost, lower efficiency and lower profit poly, whose sales have declined sharply, to the highly efficient and highly profitable mono base, for example, Cheetah has provided a modest boost to gross margin. 

2) Mono capacity ramping up

JinkoSolar leadership will answer questions from analysts, providing an opportunity for them to discuss bigger-picture matters than quarterly numbers. One topic that's nearly certain to come up is what the company is doing to speed up its vertical integration, panel manufacturing and delivery.

JinkoSolar says its Cheetah and Swan bifacial order backlog increased in the third quarter, reaching to 9GW and 1GW respectively, and investors would love to hear about the company's plans to get new models to customers more quickly. The company is also considering adding more logistic centers to make deliveries faster by keeping inventory closer to customers, for instance, JinkoSolar has signed an agreement with COSCO SHIPPING Lines (Greece) S.A. to use the Greek Port of Piraeus as its European distribution hub. Any insight into plans to overhaul the delivery process would be very significant.

3) 18GW wafer capacity

While production is accelerating this year at its wafer factories in Leshan, Sichuanprovince, JinkoSolar's next big increase in strengthened vertical integration extent, output, and potential future profitability will come from its new wafer factories in Leshan. It is expected the total mono wafer capacity will reach 18GW by Q2 2020. Turning those wafers into module and sales would bring a meaningful change to key 2020 metrics.

4) New models of 460wp Tiger

Even more important for JinkoSolar now is its next panel, the 460wp Tiger. Since 400wp Cheetah has been already extremely lucrative and popular for established customers of JinkoSolar, if Tiger can deliver as scheduled and hit the price point with a decent product, that matters a lot. The Model Tiger is expected to reach the market in 2020.

Like any business growth, JinkoSolar's stock price is based as much on future expectations than current reality. That's why the price of the company's stock has increased about more than 20% after Q3 release.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jinkosolars-third-quarter-earnings-gross-profit-hit-record-high-300978841.html

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:15
DAX: Bullen im Vorteil
07:14
Daily Markets: SMI – Das grosse Ziel rückt näher / Facebook – Einmal kurz angetäuscht
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tom Lee überzeugt: Anleger sollten sich auf eine Weihnachtsrally vorbereiten
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Credit Suisse-Aktie unter Druck: CS-Bericht enthält anscheinend "neue, relevante Erkenntnisse"
Grosse Koalition verliert im Sonntagstrend weiter an Zustimmung
Apple-Arcade: iKonzern bietet Preisnachlass für Jahresabo
Russische Zentralbankchefin: Kryptowährungen gleichen Glücksspiel
SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Analysten von steigendem Goldpreis überzeugt - Starke Zentralbanknachfrage
Welche Tochterfirmen gehören zum Apple-Konzern?
Schmolz+Bickenbach schliesst Kapitalerhöhung ab - Zoff droht

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es zum Wochenbeginn ruhig zu. Der DAX präsentiert sich kaum verändert. Asiens Börsen finden am Montag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;