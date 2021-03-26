SMI 11’113 0.1%  SPI 14’020 0.1%  Dow 32’619 0.6%  DAX 14’726 0.7%  Euro 1.1083 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’856 0.6%  Gold 1’724 -0.2%  Bitcoin 49’551 2.4%  Dollar 0.9410 0.1%  Öl 63.6 2.8% 

26.03.2021 12:40:00

JinkoSolar to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on April 9, 2021

SHANGRAO, China, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 before the open of U.S. markets on Friday, April 9, 2021.

JinkoSolar's management will host an earnings conference call on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m.Beijing / Hong Kong the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

Hong Kong / International:

+852 3027 6500


U.S. Toll Free:

+1 855-824-5644


Passcode:

73382078#





Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available 2 hours after the conclusion of the conference call through 23:59 U.S. Eastern Time, April 16, 2021. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

International:

+61 2 8325 2405


U.S.:

+1 646 982 0473


Passcode:

319340208#





Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of JinkoSolar's website at http://www.jinkosolar.com.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 20 GW for mono wafers, 11 GW for solar cells, and 25 GW for solar modules, as of September 30, 2020.

JinkoSolar has 9 productions facilities globally, 20 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Kenya, Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina, as of September 30, 2020.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Stella Wang
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806
Email: ir@jinkosolar.com

Mr. Rene Vanguestaine
Christensen
Tel: + 86 178 1749 0483
Email: rvanguestaine@ChristensenIR.com

In the U.S.:

Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Christensen, Scottsdale, Arizona
Tel: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jinkosolar-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-on-april-9-2021-301256691.html

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

12:10 Pandemie-Verlierer mit Potenzial - Märkte & Zertifikate focus 02/2021
09:31 Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08:50 Deutschland im Superwahljahr – Wie beeinflusst Politik die Börse? | BX Swiss TV
07:02 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Aufwärtstrend weiter intakt / EUR/USD – Langfristiger Kursrückgang?
25.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc, Facebook Inc
19.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Volkswagen
mehr

https://youtu.be/gHXCZIRaK7I

Superwahljahr in Deutschland: neben der Bundestagswahl am 26.September 2021 stehen bzw. standen einige Landtags- und Kommunalwahlen im deutschen Wahlkalender. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Zusammen mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, wirft er einen Blick auf die ersten Landtagswahlen in Baden-Württemberg und Rheinland-Pfalz. Ob die Coronapolitik, die grösste Rolle spielt, warum aus der «Virusangst» eher eine «Existenzangst» geworden ist, welche Auswirkung auf die Börse zu erwarten wären, sollte es zu einem Regierungswechsel kommen, erörtert Alexander Berger weiter.

Deutschland im Superwahljahr – Wie beeinflusst Politik die Börse? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin fällt in Richtung 50'000 US-Dollar
SoftwareONE-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: SoftwareONE verdient 2020 mehr - Strategische Partnerschaft mit Microsoft
Milliardendeal: Philips verkauft Haushaltsgeräte-Sparte - Philips-Aktie steigt
Dow schliesst fester -- SMI zum Handelsende fester -- DAX schliesst stabil -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - klare Gewinne in Japan
Millionenstrafe für Kryptobörse Coinbase - Pläne für Börsengang leiden
ABB plant weiteres Aktienrückkaufprogramm - ABB-Aktie in Grün
Wisekey-Aktien springen mehr als 50 Prozent hoch: Lancierung von NFT-Lösung
Ray Dalio erklärt Anleihe-Investments für "dumm"
SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen weit im Plus
Credit Suisse-Aktie fester: CS lotet wohl Zahlungen an Greensill-Anleger aus - Fitch sieht längerfristige Risiken wegen Greensill-Exposure

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit