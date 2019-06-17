17.06.2019 08:50:00

JinkoSolar Supplies 258MW of Mono Solar Modules for one of the Largest Solar-Wind Hybrid Projects in Vietnam

SHANGHAI, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced it has supplied Trung Nam Group with 258MW of monocrystalline PERC double glass modules which were installed at one of the largest solar-wind hybrid projects in Vietnam.

Located in Ninh Thuan Province, Phase 1 of the project was recently completed which combined 258MW of solar power and 90MW of wind-turbine power. Together, this hybrid energy project will generate 1 billion kWh of electricity which covers about 157% of the total electricity demand of Ninh Thuan Province and is transmitting to the national grid through the 220kV Thap Cham transformer substation, located in Thuan Bac district.

"Due to increasing population density and competition for available land, space is at a premium and the high humidity requires highly efficient and durable solar panels. The ultra-high performance and reliability of JinkoSolar's double glass 380-watt panels are perfectly suited for the environment and will help drive growth in Vietnam's solar industry. JinkoSolar's modules not only have more power but are also resistant to humidity, which are both very crucial considerations for large-scale solar deployment in Vietnam," commented Mr. Nguyen Tam Tien, CEO of Trung Nam Group.

Mr. Kangping Chen, Chief Executive Officer of JinkoSolar, commented, "This massive project is a leading example of how renewable energy is the future of Vietnam's long-term strategy to meet its energy demands. New technologies driving the development of high efficiency PV products have created huge incentives to develop Vietnam's renewable energy sector, making this an opportune time to move ahead with a project of this scale and impact in Vietnam. Unlocking clean energy potential means costs for solar power will become very affordable for countries like Vietnam and help drive economic development across the region. JinkoSolar will continue to play a key role in supporting new large-scale, low-emissions solar energy commercial projects in Vietnam."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 9.7 GW for silicon wafers, 7.0 GW for solar cells, and 10.8 GW for solar modules, as of December 31, 2018.

JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its 7 production facilities globally, 15 oversea subsidiaries in Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Ripple Zhang
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
Tel: +86 21-5183-3105 
Email: pr@jinkosolar.com 

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jinkosolar-supplies-258mw-of-mono-solar-modules-for-one-of-the-largest-solar-wind-hybrid-projects-in-vietnam-300869282.html

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

