08.03.2021 02:43:00

JinkoSolar Signed an 100MW Solar Modules Distribution Agreement with AE Power for 2021 in Pakistan

SHANGHAI, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 4th of March, Jinko Solar Holding Co. Ltd., (JinkoSolar) - a world-leading quality solar panel manufacturer with AE Power Pvt., Ltd - one of the major distributors, reputation of solar energy equipment in Pakistan market has signed a strategic cooperation agreement together, announced a long-term development partnership to provide the market with quality products and optimal solutions for solar power systems.

100MW Modules Signing Ceremony

"The solar power market in Pakistan has had an impressive boom these years and is currently one of the key markets of JinkoSolar inAsia. We are very pleased to cooperate with AE Power Pvt., Ltd, one of the most professional and experienced distributors who has put their faith in the superior product quality of JinkoSolar solar panels with a strategic distribution agreement. The 100MW distribution agreement for 2021 between AE Power and JinkoSolar in the Pakistan market represents the first important step of the long-term partnership between the two companies," Mr. Farhan Qurban- Country Manager of Pakistan at JinkoSolar commented at the signing ceremony.

100MW Modules Signing Ceremony

JinkoSolar's Tiger and Tiger Pro 530 / 535W modules will be widely marketed and distributed in Pakistan in 2021. With the distribution segment of JinkoSolar panels, AE Power aims to become the most trustable and reliable unit with the largest inventory and fastest delivery time for units that install and invest in solar power systems. Up till now, JinkoSolar has supplied up to 30MW Tiger Pro module to the distribution and utility market in Pakistan, and has become the first PV Company to provide 500W+ modules in Pakistan.

100MW Modules Signing Ceremony

According to Mr. Rana Abbas, CEO of AE Power Pvt., Ltd said: "The cooperation with JinkoSolar marks is an important step in developing and expanding the market of AE Power, supplying to consumers, investors with reputable and quality modules, minimizing the risk of buying fake and poor quality goods. AE Power is grateful for JinkoSolar's trust and confidence in the successful distribution of JinkoSolar's products and solutions in the Pakistan market, and is committed to the best quality after-sales service to customers. The 100MW distribution contract for 2021 opens up ideal cooperation opportunities for construction companies and rooftop solar power developers in Pakistan in using clean energy at average prices.

100MW Module Signing Ceremony

 

SOURCE JinkoSolar

