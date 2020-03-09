09.03.2020 10:37:00

JinkoSolar Recognized as a 'TOP BRAND PV Europe Seal 2020' by EuPD Research

SHANGHAI, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As an established brand, JinkoSolar received another boost to its growing reputation for quality, being honored with Top Brand PV Europe Seal 2020 by EuPD Research for the second time.

Based on results from the Global PV Installer Monitor Survey of installers in various countries in Europe including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain and France and select additional markets around the globe, EuPD Research ranks JinkoSolar the top overall pick and awards The Top Brand PV award. The ratings factor in product and service quality, reliability and consumer satisfaction.

EuPD Research, a highly specialized European research firm, confirmed the results of this year's Global PV Installer Monitor Survey which clearly highlight JinkoSolar's strong market position in leading European PV markets and in Australia. Furthermore, the independent research institute emphasized that participating installers rated JinkoSolar products higher when compared to competing products, "JinkoSolar is going up against other brands, it excels in all areas that we measure."

"We are very pleased to see JinkoSolar receive for the second consecutive year the Europe Top Brand award which is further evidence that our strategy to position Jinko as the leading module supplier in the European distribution market is generating strong results. JinkoSolar's broad product portfolio, high-quality service and product are why we have steadily grown our client base. We remain confident in our strategy to further strengthen JinkoSolar's position in Europe in both the distribution and project market," JinkoSolar General Manager – Europe, Frank Niendorf commented.

JinkoSolar has made its business by building a trustworthy reputation to its customers, and it is rewarded by the market for it. With over 14 GW of panel delivered in 2019 according to GlobalData, the largest solar module producer JinkoSolar is significantly larger it was in the previous year and the company is accumulating sales as well as customers and destination countries at a faster clip than its counterparts. According to JinkoSolar, the total shipment climbed to about 55 GW by 2019 delivered to more than 3,500 customers dispersed in 140 countries.

