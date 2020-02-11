JinkoSolar Awarded 'Top Brand PV Europe Seal 2020' by EuPD Research for Second Consecutive Year

MUNICH, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it was awarded the 'Top Brand PV Europe Seal 2020' by internationally recognized research institute EuPD Research for the second consecutive year.

EuPD Research awards Top PV seals based on its Global PV Installer Monitor Survey which compiles the opinions of solar installers from leading solar markets in Europe and around the world. Solar installers in some of the most important European markets including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain and France participated in the survey where JinkoSolar was identified for its exceptional high-quality products and outstanding customer service. In addition, JinkoSolar was also awarded 'Top Brand PV Australia Seal 2020' for the third consecutive year in Australia. Receiving this award further cements JinkoSolar's strong reputation and leading market position in Europe and Australia.

Mr. Frank Niendorf, General Manager of JinkoSolar Europe, commented, "We are very proud to receive this prestigious award for Europe and Australia for the second and third consecutive year, respectively. This recognition by the downstream partners we work with not only proves JinkoSolar is the preferred brand to work with but also reflects our strong reputation and commitment to our customers as a leading supplier. JinkoSolar's highly-reliable solar products and customer service have significantly contributed to the steady growth of our customer base across these important markets. Our strategy to innovate and lead the industry by setting standards continues to strengthen our position as the preferred choice across Europe and Australia."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes it solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial, and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 14.5 GW for silicon wafers, 9.2 GW for solar cells, and 15 GW for solar modules, as of September 30, 2019.

JinkoSolar has over 15,000 employees across its 7 production facilities globally, 15 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, and United Emirates, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

