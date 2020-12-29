SMI 10’600 1.8%  SPI 13’212 1.7%  Dow 30’404 0.7%  DAX 13’790 1.5%  Euro 1.0859 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’575 0.9%  Gold 1’873 -1.9%  Bitcoin 23’857 2.2%  Dollar 0.8893 0.0%  Öl 51.0 -0.7% 
29.12.2020 06:00:00

JinkoSolar Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting

SHANGRAO, China, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar"), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that all shareholders resolutions proposed at the Company's 2020 annual general meeting held today were duly passed. Specifically, the shareholders passed the following resolutions approving:

  • The re-election of Mr. Yingqiu Liu as a director of the Company;
  • The re-election of Mr. Wing Keong Siew as a director of the Company;
  • The ratification of the appointment of Mr. Haiyun (Charlie) Cao and the re-election of him as a director of the Company;
  • The ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year of 2020;
  • The authorization of the directors of the Company to determine the remuneration of the auditors; and
  • The authorization of each of the directors of the Company to take any and all action that might be necessary to effect the forgoing resolutions 1 to 5 as such director, in his or her absolute discretion, thinks fit.

    • About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

    JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 20 GW for mono wafers, 11 GW for solar cells, and 25 GW for solar modules, as of September 30, 2020.

    JinkoSolar has 9 productions facilities globally, 21 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Kenya, Hong Kong, Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina, as of September 30, 2020.

    To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com.

    Safe Harbor Statement

    This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

    For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

    In China:

    Ripple Zhang
    JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
    Tel: +86 21-5183-3105
    Email: ir@jinkosolar.com

    Rene Vanguestaine
    Christensen
    Tel: + 86 178 1749 0483
    Email: rvanguestaine@ChristensenIR.com  

    In the U.S.:

    Ms. Linda Bergkamp Christensen
    Tel: +1-480-614-3004
    Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

     

    Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jinkosolar-announces-results-of-2020-annual-general-meeting-301198860.html

    SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

