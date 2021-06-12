SMI 11’849 0.3%  SPI 15’203 0.3%  Dow 34’480 0.0%  DAX 15’693 0.8%  Euro 1.0874 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’127 0.8%  Gold 1’878 -1.1%  Bitcoin 33’145 0.9%  Dollar 0.8977 0.3%  Öl 72.6 0.3% 

12.06.2021 16:00:00

Jimmy Mistry Launches Della Leaders Club, World's First Business Platform, Helping Leaders Evolve from a Life of Success to A Life of Significance

NEW YORK, June 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Social entrepreneur Jimmy Mistry announced the launch of Della Leaders Club, a highly curated technology-enabled global platform. Guided by the experience of his own entrepreneurial journey, Della Leaders Club was developed from his vision to create a comprehensive support ecosystem for the modern leader.  

Della Leaders Club has over 2,000 Global Honorary Committee Members across 15 cities globally. Cities include New York, London, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore. This Global Community is made up of members who are all keen to share their experiences, knowledge, and domain expertise to enrich the lives of members and create transformative leaders.

Della Leaders Club is a Global Community that is eager to contribute and give back to society. 

Comprised of international chapters and members from 26 diverse industries, Della Leaders Club is a Global Community of entrepreneurs, professionals and young leaders who are eager to contribute and give back to society.  

"After designing for some of the world's most successful entrepreneurs, corporate professionals, celebrities and socialites over the last 25 years, I observed that they were hungry to learn and stay ahead of the curve," said Mistry, Founder and Chairman of Della Leaders Club. 

This translated to their need to contribute and give back to society, which resonated with his own record of social entrepreneurship. This Global Community is made up of members who are all keen to share their experiences, knowledge, and domain expertise to enrich the lives of members and create transformative leaders. Della Leaders Club defines a transformative leader as someone who will Re-invigorate a company, Re-invent an industry and Re-boot society.  

To learn more about Della Leaders Club, visit www.dellaleaders.com/home  

About Della Leaders Club 

Della Leaders Club has over 2,000 Global Honorary Committee Members across 15 cities globally. Cities include New York, London, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore. 

The purpose of the technology platform is to give ready-to-apply business knowledge across 26 management and lifestyle disciplines covering the latest trends to keep business leaders ahead of the curve. DLC concept has already gone viral, hence we have successfully been able to onboard men and women of eminence coming from IVY leagues and their alumni associations to 9 unicorn start up founders, EO, YPO members, Forbes listers, NYC Best Sellers, Grammy Award Winners, Top Government Attorneys and UN affiliates. The organization lives by an ethos of diversity and equality that encompasses all nationalities, faiths, genders and ages and area tied together by the spirit of entrepreneurship.  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jimmy-mistry-launches-della-leaders-club-worlds-first-business-platform-helping-leaders-evolve-from-a-life-of-success-to-a-life-of-significance-301311182.html

SOURCE Della Leaders Club LLP

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

11.06.21 Vontobel: Fussball-EM bietet Sponsoren grosses Ertragspotenzial
11.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando, Zur Rose
11.06.21 Jochen Staiger: Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV
11.06.21 SMI nicht zu bremsen
11.06.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 10er-EMA hält / EUR/USD – Seitwärtsbewegung am 10er-EMA
10.06.21 Lyxor: Weshalb Unternehmensanleihen mit ESG-Filter eine attraktive Wahl sind
10.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
09.06.21 Marktüberblick: Merck-Aktie gesucht
mehr

Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV

 

Wie steht es um Gold – ist es immer noch der sichere Hafen bei einer Anlagestrategie? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO der Swiss Resource Capital AG; und Chief Editor von Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV. Mit seiner über 38-jähriger Erfahrung im Rohstoffbereich analysiert er die Preisentwicklung beim Gold und erklärt im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, warum bei Silber eine Verdopplung des Preises in den nächsten 2-3 Jahren durchaus realistisch ist.

Jochen Staiger: Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Studie: BioNTech/Pfizer-Impfstoff schützt auch vor Varianten - Aktien schliessen im Minus
Meyer Burger-Aktie profitiert: Meyer Burger ernennt Katja Tavernaro zur Nachhaltigkeitschefin
Dow Jones letztlich kaum verändert -- SMI geht auf Rekordniveau ins Wochenende -- DAX gewinnt letztlich hinzu -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Roche-Aktie in Grün: Daten zu SMA-Mittel Evrysdi und zu Venclexta/Venclyxto untermauern Wirksamkeit
ABB hält nach Aktienvernichtung noch 2,1 Prozent eigene Aktien - ABB-Aktie schliesst knapp in Grün
Credit Suisse verliert angeblich im Geschäft mit Hedgefonds an Terrain - Credit Suisse-Aktie kaum bewegt
UBS und DWS offenbar unter letzten Bietern für niederländische NN - Aktien in Grün
Apple-Aktie in Grün: Führungskräftige aus Apple Car-Projekt abgewandert - ehemaliger BMW-Topmanager geholt
Rohstoffexperte: Bitcoin und Co. keine Alternative zu Gold, sondern zu Kupfer
Apple und Facebook im Visier: USA bereiten Schritte gegen Marktmacht von Digitalriesen vor

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit