12.06.2021 16:00:00
Jimmy Mistry Launches Della Leaders Club, World's First Business Platform, Helping Leaders Evolve from a Life of Success to A Life of Significance
NEW YORK, June 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Social entrepreneur Jimmy Mistry announced the launch of Della Leaders Club, a highly curated technology-enabled global platform. Guided by the experience of his own entrepreneurial journey, Della Leaders Club was developed from his vision to create a comprehensive support ecosystem for the modern leader.
Comprised of international chapters and members from 26 diverse industries, Della Leaders Club is a Global Community of entrepreneurs, professionals and young leaders who are eager to contribute and give back to society.
"After designing for some of the world's most successful entrepreneurs, corporate professionals, celebrities and socialites over the last 25 years, I observed that they were hungry to learn and stay ahead of the curve," said Mistry, Founder and Chairman of Della Leaders Club.
This translated to their need to contribute and give back to society, which resonated with his own record of social entrepreneurship. This Global Community is made up of members who are all keen to share their experiences, knowledge, and domain expertise to enrich the lives of members and create transformative leaders. Della Leaders Club defines a transformative leader as someone who will Re-invigorate a company, Re-invent an industry and Re-boot society.
About Della Leaders Club
Della Leaders Club has over 2,000 Global Honorary Committee Members across 15 cities globally. Cities include New York, London, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore.
The purpose of the technology platform is to give ready-to-apply business knowledge across 26 management and lifestyle disciplines covering the latest trends to keep business leaders ahead of the curve. DLC concept has already gone viral, hence we have successfully been able to onboard men and women of eminence coming from IVY leagues and their alumni associations to 9 unicorn start up founders, EO, YPO members, Forbes listers, NYC Best Sellers, Grammy Award Winners, Top Government Attorneys and UN affiliates. The organization lives by an ethos of diversity and equality that encompasses all nationalities, faiths, genders and ages and area tied together by the spirit of entrepreneurship.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jimmy-mistry-launches-della-leaders-club-worlds-first-business-platform-helping-leaders-evolve-from-a-life-of-success-to-a-life-of-significance-301311182.html
SOURCE Della Leaders Club LLP
