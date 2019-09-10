Jim Underbrink Joins IC2

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Underbrink, former Technical Fellow at Boeing, joins IC2 (Interdisciplinary Consulting Corporation) as a Senior Technical Fellow. Jim, over his 35-year career, is responsible for many celebrated advancements in the fields of Dynamic Data Systems and Test Methods Development in the Aerodynamics / Noise / Propulsion Laboratories.

IC2 collaborated with Mr. Underbrink at Boeing for the development of our microphones and Jim has been directly involved in the core technology development at the University of Florida (UF) since 2005.

"I am excited to be joining the innovative team at IC2 and to have the opportunity to contribute to the development of precision measurement technology and products. Having been on the end-user side of building and deploying unprecedented measurement capabilities for the past 35 years, I am now looking forward to contributing to the enablement of others to do the same," says Jim Underbrink.

Jim's role here at IC2 will be that of Senior Technical Fellow, where he will continue to guide product development and tactically assist in the reformation of internal processes to promote efficiency. Awarded 13 patents in phased array applications, Mr. Underbrink's extensive knowledge of the needs of our end-user, and his project leadership experience, will lead to greater success within IC2.

Co-Founder, Mark Sheplak, had this to say when asked about the impact Jim will have within IC2, "It is energizing to have Jim on board at IC2. We have worked together on various Boeing-UF microphone development projects since 2005. His experience and insight in designing and fielding measurement systems is unparalleled."

With Jim Underbrink on our side at IC2, our capabilities and core competencies have expanded, and we look forward to serving our customers with a superior quality of products.

Welcome to the team Jim!

About IC2

IC2 builds on two decades of research and rigorous testing to deliver scientific-grade precision sensors. Designed from the ground up, IC2's precision sensors and instrumentation meet the challenging environments of the aerospace industry.

From wind tunnels and other ground test facilities to flight test platforms, IC2 delivers scientific-grade measurement tools that provide unprecedented performance, including:

Higher bandwidth and dynamic range

Greater accuracy and precision

Higher spatial resolution

Ability to operate in environments considered too extreme for most sensors

For more information about IC2 (Interdisciplinary Consulting Corporation), please contact us or visit our website at www.thinkic2.com.

