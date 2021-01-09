SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’945 0.4%  Euro 1.0840 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
09.01.2021 17:55:00

Jim Taylor appointed Chairman of the Board Emeritus of Piedmont Advantage Credit Union

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Jan. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Piedmont Advantage Credit Union (PACU) Board of Directors appointed Jim Taylor Chairman of the Board Emeritus. This appointment honors Taylor's distinguished 30 years of service as Board Chairman prior to his stepping down in October 2020. He has served on the board for more than 50 years.

Jim Taylor

While not the first volunteer-leader honored with a PACU emeritus status, Taylor is the first to be appointed Chairman of the Board Emeritus, a position he may hold for a lifetime. Raymond Hoots serves currently as Director Emeritus.

"Mr. Taylor embodies the credit union's core value of 'Members Come First.' During his years of service to the credit union, he has made numerous invaluable contributions to Piedmont Advantage Credit Union, its members and the credit union movement," said PACU Chairman Tom Mekis.

"Mr. Taylor has demonstrated vision, leadership, faith and the utmost dedication to serving others," he added.

Mekis was elected Chairman in November.

"I was asked recently to share one of my proudest moments as Board Chairman. When I was nominated and elected Chairman in May 1990, I was very proud to have that honor placed upon me. Equally so, I was proud to pass this responsibility on to Tom Mekis. I know that he and our President and CEO Dion Williams are going to take this credit union in the right direction," said Taylor.

About Jim Taylor

Taylor was born in Stokes County, N.C., but raised and continues to reside in Kernersville, N.C. When he was a senior in high school while playing one-on-one basketball at a friend's house, his friend's father asked Taylor what his plans were after high school graduation. Unsure, Taylor accepted the father's invitation to apply for an entry level position at Piedmont Airlines.

Starting in 1957, Taylor made the 10-mile commute from Kernersville to Piedmont Airlines in Winston-Salem. The home of Piedmont Airlines was at the Smith Reynolds Airport. No longer serving commercial flights, the airport today serves corporate aircraft, air charter services and air cargo.

Taylor began his career at Piedmont Airlines in baggage, loading and unloading passengers' luggage for the growing airline. He also was an aircraft fuel handler. Over the years, he moved up the organization to become President of the airlines' parent company, Piedmont Aviation, in 1990, the same year he was elected Chairman of the Board for Piedmont Aviation Credit Union.

In 2009, the credit union changed its name to Piedmont Advantage to reflect its growing membership.

Reflection

Taylor is modest of the role that he played in PACU's successes over the years.

"My leadership style is to be a good listener, get everyone engaged, then collectively make a decision. The credit union has been fortunate to have outstanding, supportive board members who work together as a team year after year. I could never personally take credit for any of the credit union's successes," said Taylor.

"The heritage and legacy of Piedmont Advantage are tremendous. It is about serving our members and doing what is right. People helping people. We firmly believe that this sets us apart from other financial institutions," he concluded.

Taylor retired from Piedmont Aviation in 1992 after the U.S. Air and Piedmont Aviation merger, but continued to work for the new company until 2000. For the next 10 years, he served as President and CEO of Pinnacle Air Network, a buying consortium of Aircraft jet engines and parts that he helped to establish in 1993.

In retirement, Taylor earned his North Carolina real estate broker license to purchase and sell commercial and coastal properties. He also became a partner in Ridge Care Senior Living with independent and assisted living communities and memory care facilities located primarily throughout North Carolina.

Taylor's latest endeavor is the construction and opening of an antique car museum in Kernersville.

About Piedmont Advantage Credit Union

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., and founded in 1949 within the airline industry, Piedmont Advantage Credit Union (PACU) now serves member-owners, who reside, work or worship in one of the eight communities it serves in North Carolina or who are employed by one of its many employer companies. These eight communities are in Forsyth, Guilford, Mecklenburg, Cumberland, Duplin, Iredell, New Hanover and Rockingham counties. A not-for-profit cooperative financial institution, PACU has 10 branches throughout its service regions and employs a workforce of more than 100.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jim-taylor-appointed-chairman-of-the-board-emeritus-of-piedmont-advantage-credit-union-301204690.html

SOURCE Piedmont Advantage Credit Union

