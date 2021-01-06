SMI 10’673 -0.2%  SPI 13’276 -0.3%  Dow 30’391.6000 0.6%  DAX 13’791 1.0%  Euro 1 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’584 1.0%  Gold 1’931.4000 -0.9%  Bitcoin 30’625 2.6%  Dollar 0.8768 -0.2%  Öl 53.6 0.1% 
06.01.2021 13:45:00

Jim Keller joins Tenstorrent as President and CTO.

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Tenstorrent, a hardware start-up developing next generation computers, announces the addition of industry veteran Jim Keller as President, CTO, and board member.

Tenstorrent Inc Logo (CNW Group/Tenstorrent Inc)

"Tenstorrent was founded on the belief that the ongoing shift towards ML-centric software necessitates a corresponding transformation in computational capabilities," said Ljubisa Bajic, Tenstorrent's CEO. "There is nobody more capable of executing this vision than Jim Keller, a leader who is equally great at designing computers, cultures, and organizations. I am thrilled to be working with Jim and beyond excited about the possibilities our partnership unlocks."

As CTO, Keller will lead Tenstorrent's efforts to be the hardware solution needed to address Software 2.0, the exciting industry shift towards using machine learning methods to solve problems previously addressed by traditional software.

"Software 2.0 is the largest opportunity for computing innovation in a long time. Victory requires a comprehensive re-thinking of compute and low level software," Keller said. "Tenstorrent has made impressive progress, and with the most promising architecture out there, we are poised to become a next gen computing giant."

Keller's addition to both the team and the board is a strong vote of confidence in Tenstorrent's ability to become a major player in a sector currently dominated by behemoths.

"Tenstorrent's differentiated approach to accelerating AI, along with the team's pedigree, are what convinced Eclipse to initially invest in 2017. We are committed to supporting their ambitious vision, and Jim's arrival only further bolsters our faith in that vision," said Greg Reichow, partner at Eclipse Ventures and Tenstorrent board member.

Keller joined Tenstorrent following two years as Senior Vice President of Intel's Silicon Engineering Group. He has held roles as Tesla's Vice President of Autopilot and Low Voltage Hardware, Corporate Vice President and Chief Cores Architect at AMD, and Vice President of Engineering and Chief Architect at P.A. Semi, which was acquired by Apple Inc.

During his long and impactful career he has helped create some of today's most iconic technology including the AMD Zen, K7 (Athlon) and K8 micro-architectures, Apple A4-A7 processors, the x86-64 instruction set and HyperTransport interconnect.

About Tenstorrent

Tenstorrent is a next-generation computing company with the mission of addressing the rapidly growing compute demands for software 2.0.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with U.S. offices in Austin, Texas, and Silicon Valley, Tenstorrent brings together experts in the field of computer architecture, asic design, advanced systems, and neural network compilers. Tenstorrent is backed by Eclipse Ventures and Real Ventures, among others.

For more information visit www.tenstorrent.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jim-keller-joins-tenstorrent-as-president-and-cto-301201505.html

SOURCE Tenstorrent Inc

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

LafargeHolcim 51.34
4.69 %
CS Group 12.01
4.07 %
UBS Group 13.23
3.64 %
Swiss Life Hldg 426.70
3.22 %
Zurich Insur Gr 382.20
2.38 %
Lonza Grp 569.40
-1.04 %
Givaudan 3’710.00
-1.09 %
Roche Hldg G 301.45
-1.49 %
Nestle 102.08
-1.52 %
Alcon 57.38
-1.78 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06:53
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Bullen drehen schwachen Jahresauftakt / ABB – Käufer weiter in der Überzahl
05.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
05.01.21
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV
05.01.21
Vontobel: Smart Healthcare - Chance für die Gesundheitssysteme und Investoren
05.01.21
SMI kommt gut aus den Startlöchern
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BioNTech-Chef Sahin: 'Bis Sommer ausreichend Impfstoff'
Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen erneut uneinheitlich
SNB dürfte Jahresgewinn von fast 25 Milliarden Franken ausweisen
Behörde EMA verschiebt Entscheidung zu Impfstoff von Lonza-Partner Moderna - Moderna-Aktie schliesst kräftig im Plus
LafargeHolcim offenbar interessiert an Übernahme von Firestone Building Products - LaFargeHolcim-Aktie gewinnt
Dufry schliesst Kooperation für neue Duty Free-Geschäfte in Hainan ab - Dufry-Aktie deutlich im Plus
Implenia-Aktien klettern mit Hamburger Grossauftrag in die Höhe
CS, UBS & Co. gefragt: Bankaktien nach Anstieg der Anleiherenditen teurer
Darum sinkt der Dollar auf ein Mehrjahrestief zu Euro und Franken
Spekulative Käufe treiben Mikron-Aktien an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI volatil -- DAX steigt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen hauptsächlich freundlich
Die Schweizer Börse behauptet sich am Mittwoch in einer engen Range. Der DAX zeigt sich von der positiven Seite. In Fernost war zur Wochenmitte Zurückhaltung zu spüren.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit