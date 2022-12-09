JIM HENSON'S FAMILY HUB ON YOUTUBE LAUNCHES FULL EPISODES OF BELOVED PUPPET SERIES "PAJANIMALS" TO HELP PRESCHOOLERS WITH CHANGING SLEEP ROUTINES DURING THE HOLIDAYS

Live Stream Favorite Adventures from the Popular Sleep-Readiness Series from The Jim Henson Company

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, Jim Henson's Family Hub on YouTube has launched a 24/7 live stream dedicated exclusively to full episodes of Pajanimals, the beloved preschool puppet series that models for kids (and their parents) how to transition peacefully through their daily schedules, with a special emphasis on bedtime. The kids safe YouTube channel also showcases popular and iconic titles from The Jim Henson Company's beloved catalog including Fraggle Rock, Sid the Science Kid, Word Party, Dinosaur Train, and more.

As the holiday season approaches, children are adjusting to the many sleep interruptions that come with this busy time of year, including shorter sunlight hours, evening events, delayed bedtimes, missed naps and general pre-holiday excitement. Pajanimals, created with guidance from sleep experts, provides multiple fun and relatable adventures, a perfect resource for parents and caregivers trying to keep their children's sleep habits on track. . .

Pajanimals characters – Sweetpea Sue the pony, the excitable duck Squacky, the creative cow CowBella and the optimistic puppy Apollo – were designed and built by the world-famous Oscar® and Emmy® Award-winning Jim Henson's Creature Shop™ from original concepts by Los Angeles-based toy and clothing designer, artist Jeff Muncy (Pet Alien). This inseparable quartet forms a nighttime community in the comfort of their magical, shared bedroom and discovers how cozy and safe nighttime can really be when accompanied by friendship and songs.

Parents can also visit Jim Henson's Family Hub online for more ideas from the Pajanimals team.

About The Jim Henson Company

The Jim Henson Company has remained a leader in family entertainment for over 60 years and is recognized as an innovator in puppetry, animatronics, and digital animation. Henson's most recent television credits include Slumberkins, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Harriet the Spy and Fraggle Rock: Rock On!, all for Apple TV+, Duff's Happy Fun Bake Time for discovery+, Earth to Ned for Disney+, and the Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. The Company produced Guillermo Del Toro'sPinocchio for Netflix and is currently in production on the feature film The Portable Door.

