Jiffy Lube Growth Continues, Expands in Southwest

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bove Group is continuing the momentum of Jiffy Lube growth with two new Jiffy Lube service centers opening in the Greater Phoenix Area. The Jiffy Lube franchisee recently opened a location in Queen Creek, Ariz., the entity's second new store this year. The 4-bay Jiffy Lube Multicare facility provides expanded services including brakes, tires and engine diagnostics as well as the brand's Jiffy Lube Signature Service Oil Change.

This week Bove Group opened another Jiffy Lube Multicare service center in Cave Creek. In addition to quick, convenient oil change services, this location too will offer expanded automotive maintenance services.

A long-time resident of Phoenix, Bob Bove, CEO and president of Bove Group, sees significant business potential in the market due to the tremendous growth.

"We've experienced great performance at our locations and are committed to further growth," said Bove. "Jiffy Lube is an iconic brand – a brand that drivers rely upon to help keep their vehicle in top shape. As a franchisee since 1996, I take great pride in delivering quality automotive service to the community."

The opening of the Cave Creek store marks the 52nd Jiffy Lube location in Arizona, owned and operated by Bove Group. For more information, visit https://phoenixmetro.jiffylube.com.

